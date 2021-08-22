Daily Joke: Doctor Reveals Something Painful To the Man But, What Happens Next Is Hilarious

Daily Joke 1

While on their way back home, a couple was fighting like anything. They were arguing and weren’t able to decide for anything, even the exact spot to station the Christmas tree was one among their arguments.

Suddenly, their car hit a tree and the tires got stuck deep into the snow. It was nearly impossible for them to reverse. The couple was immediately brought to the nearby hospital.

The husband recovered from this fateful accident. While the wife took her last breathe as soon as they reached the hospital.

When the man regained his consciousness, the doctor walked up to the man, to break to him the saddening news about his wife.

The doctor placed one hand on the man’s shoulder. The husband got tensed and questioned the doctor if it has anything to do with his wife. The doctor replied- Yes! Your wife…she uuhhh..

The husband interrupted the doctor in between saying- you said, you have some bad news for me? Oh my God! My wife survived the accident…didn’t she?

Daily joke 2

A couple met a deadly accident. They were soon hospitalized. The husband survived the accident but, he remained unconscious for several days. On contrary, his wife took her last breath as soon as they reached the hospital.

After several days, when the man regained his consciousness, he started looking for his wife.

Suddenly, he spotted the doctor and questioned him, if his wife has survived the accident too?

The medical expert replied saying- yes! Your wife survived. But, she can’t move, feed, clean, walk or perform any activity.

In persuasion, he added, you have to change diapers, feed her, look out urine for blood, and also, switch her sleeping postures often.

Hearing this, the man started crying like anything. When the doctor saw this, he consoled the man and further added- just kidding, she died two days ago.

