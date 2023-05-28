Beyoncé Brings Daughter Blue Ivy On Stage During Performance of ‘My Power’

The powerhouse musician Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is going viral again, and it’s because she brought her daughter Blue Ivy on stage to help her perform.

If you didn’t get Renaissance World Tour tickets, don’t worry, you can keep up with a lot of Knowles-Carter’s concert online with the help of her BeyHive fans. On Friday, a Twitter user named “Beyonce Garden” posted a clip that showed Blue Ivy, 11, taking the stage with her mom.

The video is below. Blue wears a shimmering silver dress before performing choreography while the crowd cheers her. She joined for Knowles-Carter’s song “My Power,” which is a track from her album “The Gift.” The video has gained more than 30,000 likes since it was posted.

It didn’t take long for people online to swarm the video, celebrating the young artist.

“Come on niece,” a Twitter use wrote.

“Blue out here living her best life on her summer holidays,” said another.

This isn’t the first time Knowles-Carter has brought her daughter into her work. Back in January, Blue Ivy surprised the crowd in Dubai during her mother’s show at the city’s new hotel The Atlantis Royal. This was Knowles Carter’s first live performance in over four years. The show lasted 75 minutes.

Blue Ivy is also featured on Knowles-Carter’s hit track “Brown Skin Girls,” for which Blue Ivy earned her first Grammy, becoming the second youngest person to ever receive the award.

