What is BTS Festa? The date of the 2023 grand celebration will be revealed at a ceremony in early 2019.

It’s that time of the year again! BTS announced their Festa 2023 date as well as more details about the event. Before the June ceremony starts, here’s a quick look at what BTS Festa is.

BTS Army is most excited about June, as this month marks Bangtan Sonyeondan’s debut anniversary. The celebration of BTS’ anniversary includes a number of events every year including mini-free concerts.

The teaser shows that the world will go purple in celebration of BTS during Festa Month.

What is BTS Festa?

BTS Festa signifies the celebration of BTS’ debut anniversary. The K-pop juggernauts debuted on June 13th, 2013 with their debut single album 2 Cool 4 Skool, and the lead single “No More Dream.” Since then, BTS ARMY has celebrated Festa to mark the group’s anniversary right from June’s beginning.

Dynamite Crooners released BTS Dinner Parties as part of BTS Festa. They also have exclusive practice videos and group and unit photographs.

Along with a look back at the past, fans of the biggest K-pop boyband of the world have also gotten memorable songs on Festa Day like Namjoon’s Bicycle.

BTS Festa 2020 reveals date for Seoul event

Excitement for BTS’ Festa 2023 has started again and this year, fans will be seeing the home country of Bangtan Boys turning purple for them. The theme of BTS’ 10th anniversary is ‘BTS PRESENTS EVERYWHERE’ or ‘BTS IS PRESENT EVERYWHERE.’

According to the teaser BTS Festa offline 2023 will be an event open to both the public and ARMY, taking place on 17th June in Yeouido Seoul.

Countdown starts for fans

The Festa teaser stops and fans all around the world turn their globe Bora, or purple again. Along with fan projects, a number of Seoul’s famous landmarks will turn purple on the debut day of BTS including Namsan Seoul Tower, City Hall, and DDP World Cup Bridge.

Speaking of the group’s 10th anniversary, a fan gushed: “I can’t believe this is going to be their 10th anniversary, time really flies.”

Another one echoed: “June will be BTS’ month.”

Check out more ways to celebrate BTS’ anniversary below.

HITCASIA is the place to go for all Asian entertainment. Facebook, TwitterThen, Take a look at Instagram.