I’m a trichologist – here are the 3 worst hairstyles for hair loss and what to wear instead

Some hair loss can be normal. We may lose between 50 to 100 strands per day, without realizing it.

If you are losing your hair more than you would like to, it could have a very simple cause.

6 Bella Hadid was spotted with a hairstyle that resembled a wet look. A trichologist warned this could result in hair loss. Credit: Getty

6 Rita Ora’s hairstyle can damage her hair, say experts Credit: Getty

The way your hair is styled on a daily basis could have an impact.

Fabian Martinez, the trichologist of The London Hair Clinic says some common hairstyles can be damaging.

This expert will explain why you may want to opt for a more natural-looking ponytail and suggest alternatives.

1. Ponytails

It’s a favorite for many people to use while working out or relaxing at home.

A condition known as traction alopecia can cause hair loss if you wear a ponytail repeatedly.

Fabian explained: “This happens when the hair is constantly pulled or tense, especially at the base or the place where it is tied.”

The hair follicles are “overstressed” when the ponytail is pulled tight and left in that position for days on end.

Over time, the constant tension will weaken and break hairs.

Hair that is thinner, weaker, or more susceptible to falling out can be caused by the repeated stress on the hair-follicles.

The risk of losing hair is not the same for everyone. Factors such as hair type, length, health and thickness can affect this.

Fabian recommends avoiding too-tight ponies in order to reduce potential loss and damage.

2. Braids

According to Fabian, tight-woven braids are also similar to ponytails in that they put pressure on hair follicles.

He said that “this continuous stress weakens hair shafts, causing breakage and damages.”

This can lead to thinner, weaker and more susceptible hair, which is more prone for falling out.

Braids that are too long, or those with extension can be even more unattractive.

Fabian stated, “They could really worsen the situation.”

Weight gain increases the likelihood of developing traction alopecia.

It’s essential to take regular breaks from the braided style.

3. Wet updos

Fabian will avoid or limit any style that involves wet hair.

It is important to remember that wet hair will be much more fragile than the hair when it is dried.

When hair is damp, it expands, becomes more elastic and more prone to breaking and stretching when tension is applied.

The strands can be damaged and broken if you style wet hair in a tight updo or by securing the hair.

The material is weakened as a result of moisture absorption.

Hair loss can be caused by pulling or twisting wet hair into an updo.

Fabian also dislikes the look of wet, unkempt hair.

He said that when hair is styled in an updo and then secured, it can take longer to dry.

The scalp is a moist environment where bacteria and fungi thrive.

It can lead to scalp conditions such as dandruff or itchiness and infections.

Fabian advises that your hair should be at least partly dry prior to styling.

When styling your hair to prevent hair loss, it is important to promote hair health by minimising hair damage. Fabian Martinez

What can you do to keep your hair from falling out without using ponytails?

Fabian offers seven alternatives to the traditional sling that you can wear without any stress.

The key to styling with hair loss is to maintain hair health, minimise damage and promote it.

Consider these safe options for styling.

1. The focus is on volume

He suggested using dry shampoos, volumising sprays and mousses to give the illusion of greater thickness.

But avoid heavy styling products, which can weight down your hair.

2. Loose plaits

Fabian suggested: “Choose hairstyles which don’t stress the hair follicles. These include gentle updos and low ponytails.

Avoid hairstyles with tension around the hairline and scalp.

3. Waves that are not hot.

The use of foam rollers and loose plaits can be used to create curls or waves without the need for heat.

Fabian stated that these methods “add body and volume to your hair, without causing any damage.”

4. Accessorise

Fabian suggested that headbands or scarves could be used to add style and divert attention away from thin areas.

Remember to choose accessories that do not tug or press on hair.

5. Get a layered cut

Fabian suggested: “A layered cut will add dimension and volume, creating the illusion of thicker hair.

The style is balanced and creates a voluminous appearance.

Fabian advised people that they should seek professional advice on any decision.

He added, “They will provide you with personalised advice based on the condition of your hair and specific requirements.”

You can learn about styling and maintenance.

What is traction-alopecia? TRACTION alopecia, or hair loss due to strain placed on hair follicles by hair styles that are too tight. Problem styles that are most commonly encountered include: You can choose from dreadlocks to cornrows.

Hair weaves and extensions

Wearing tight headwear such as hair grips and helmets

Hair length:

Hair relaxers and other chemical treatments

Both extensions and relaxers can be used together This can occur in areas where hairs are under tension, such as the top of your head or the area surrounding the beard. Ballet dancers, athletes and others who wear their hair in tight styles for long periods of time are not uncommon. Other signs and symptoms of traction-alopecia, in addition to hair loss include: Itching, pimples and redness on the scalp

The hair is thinned or damaged in areas where it has been stressed.

Scars and patches of shiny skin Your medical history and styling habits are used to diagnose it, as well as a biopsy, scalp examination, and a hair-styling exam. It is usually not permanent if it’s detected early. You can reverse the condition by wearing loose hairstyles. Source:British Association of DermatologistsYou can also find out more about the following:Alopecia UK

6 Another no-no is a slicked back bun or ponytail worn by Rosie Huntington Whiteley. Splash News

6 Beyoncé wearing a ‘safer’ option – long, loose waves Credit: Contributor, Getty

6 Blake Lively with crown headband Credit: Getty