Best movies for education

Who said learning is boring? We will prove that watching movies can be a good time and most importantly useful. They help just like an essay corrector.

“Molly Moon and the magic hypnosis textbook”

Director: Christopher N. Rowley

Production: Great Britain

Duration: 98 minutes

Age category: 7+

Synopsis: Molly Moon is an orphan living in an orphanage. Its director, Miss Adderstone, forbids pets from singing, eating sweets and watching TV, and forces them to eat fish soup for a week. Everything changes when Molly gets a mysterious ancient book on hypnosis. Molly discovers an amazing ability: to force people to do whatever she wants.

Topic: the concept of honesty, sincerity, motives, success.

The film can also be used within the theme of choosing a profession. At the beginning of the film, the action takes place in an orphanage. Here, in addition to Molly and her pupils, the audience meets the principal, educator, cook, and librarian. In addition, each of the children has their own interests.

Later in the story, the thief Knockman and his mother appear, who instead of choosing a profession, decided to live at the expense of others. After traveling to London, Molly became a singer. Eventually, she realizes that without magic hypnosis, she would not have been able to become so successful.

“The boy in the gold pants”

Director: Ella Lemhagen

Production: Sweden, Denmark

Duration: 99 minutes

Age category: 7+

Synopsis: The vacation of two friends is spoiled by someone else’s joke: their things are stolen by teenagers while they are bathing. One of the friends was able to find his pants instead of the lost jeans. It turns out that the new clothes have an amazing property – every time, putting his hand in his right pocket, the hero can pull out the money.

Topic: parent-child relationship, charity, social inequality, friendship, mutual assistance.

The film can be used as an example of the global problems of humanity: the lack of food and other vital resources in certain countries. The film depicts a situation where one part of the people has a surplus of resources, in another – a minimum.

“I love you, mom”

Director: Janis Nords

Production: Latvia

Duration: 83 minutes

Age category: 12+

Summary: A story about a thirteen-year-old schoolboy Raymond and his mother. One remark at school begins Raymond’s eventful week of life: the boy runs away from home, meets the dangerous world of night Riga, gets to the police, saves his saxophone, friendship and reputation in his mother’s eyes.

Topic: parent-child relationship, love of parents, deception as a defense mechanism, the importance of conscience in adolescence, friendship in adolescence

“Tomorrow”

Directors: Cyril Dion, Melanie Laurent

Production: France

Duration: 118 minutes

Age category: 10+

Synopsis: The film crew travels to 10 countries: France, Denmark, Finland, Belgium, India, Great Britain, USA, Switzerland, Sweden, Iceland. Abroad, they are considering making a film about the possible death of humanity by 2100. The expedition meets with specialists working in the field of agriculture, energy, economics, education. Having collected the results of the implemented projects, the cinematographers imagine what the society of the future may be like.

The film tells about the ways of preserving nature and ecosystems in which society will be able to function fully, nature will have all the necessary conditions for existence, and everyone will be healthy and happy.

Topic: eco-activism, overcoming the ecological crisis, ways to save the environment