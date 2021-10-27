Top 9 Ways to Find a Good Movie

A couple of times a week, most often in the evening, there comes a moment when you want a break from the bustle of work, change the scenery and mood, for a time to postpone entertainment such as playing in Play Amo live casino. And at a moment like that, you want to cuddle your loved ones, make aromatic tea, and find a good movie to watch. Some people turn to torrents for that, others look up the best pictures on IMDB. We’ve compiled the nine best ways to find a good movie.

According to a study by the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA), there are more than 7,000 feature films released each year. Netflix, the largest movie streaming provider, has a collection of 36,000 movies. That’s enough to watch movie after movie for six and a half years. That doesn’t change anything, though: finding a good movie is never easy.

We’ve selected eight tools to help you find new movies, and we hope you’ll help make it even bigger.

Trends and Popular Movies On IMDB

On the “IMDB” site, you can find pages like Popular TV Shows and Movie Genres and Most Popular Movies in the pop-up menu in the upper left corner. On the first page, you can find information about the most popular genres and cinematic representatives of that genre. So you can choose your movie depending on which genre you like best. On the Most Popular Movies page, you can find out about the most popular movies at the moment.

IMDB Top 250

A page everyone has visited at least once. There are 250 movies sorted according to their IMDB rating. You can choose a movie and by some simple manipulation find its title in Russian, watch it and be sure it’s really good.

A Good Movie to Watch

The site’s editors manually select films based on several characteristics. First of all, the film’s rating with viewers and film critics, with an emphasis on those films that aren’t too popular. Therefore, the likelihood that you have seen the films offered by the site is small.

Good Movies List

Good Movies List selections are based on movie ratings from Rotten Tomatoes, Metacritic, and IMDB. The site looks unimportant, but you’ll spend at most a couple of minutes on it until you find the right movie.

WMSIWT

WMSIWT (What Movies Should I Watch Tonight) is the site that answers the question in the title. When you go to the resource, it immediately starts playing a trailer of one of the movies. The service is curated by editors, so each of the movies is selected manually.

Itcher

The service will ask you to evaluate several films from the list, and then based on your preferences will make a selection with recommendations. You can filter suggestions by genre and year of release, see movie information, trailers, and even reviews. In the same way, itcher will help you choose music, books, and video games.

Fander

If you’re familiar with an app like Tinder, you’ll probably recognize its design in an app to find a partner for the evening, and not a movie – Fander. In it, you have to swipe to the left and right of the movie offered by the application. A swipe to the right means you’ve seen the film and will be prompted to rate it on a 10-point scale; a swipe to the left means you haven’t seen it. There is also a third option: swipe up to add the movie to your Want to Watch list.

The more movies you rate and sort in this way, the more Fander will know about your tastes, and the more accurate his suggestions will be. The app also has a series selection section where you can track the release of new episodes. There’s also an “At the Movies” section. In it, alas, you can’t buy tickets, but you can get the app’s opinion on whether or not a particular movie currently playing in cinemas you will like.

Other features include:

A news feed with news and the latest trailers;

social tokens: experience and karma scores, achievements;

wheel of fortune: allows you to win various prizes from Fander partners;

meeting list: you can invite a person with similar tastes to the movies (hello, Tinder);

quizzes: quite entertaining entertainment for movie buffs;

quests: get rewards for actions in the app;

lists of friends and movies;

store: the sign, however, still says “Opening soon.

In general, a lot of things seem to be interesting and even useful, but the first visits to the application are rather scary. But, if you figure it all out, you can join a large community of Fander users and even possibly find their not only friends but also soulmates.

Emovi

Perhaps the most unusual application of this selection, which offers its user to find a movie not by standard filters: genre, rating, and so on – but through the emotions he wants to get from watching it. The emotion is selected by selecting the appropriate emoticon. The user is not limited to a single emotion but can combine different emotions, creating unique combinations. For example, for the query “scary-funny” (emoji “funny” and “scary”), the app gives the comedy horror movies “What We Do in the Shadows” “Tucker & Dale vs. Evil” and “Shaun of the Dead”.

Friends Recommendations

Did nothing work? Ask your friends. Friends are those with whom you are on the same page, and they will probably be able to recommend something that works for you.