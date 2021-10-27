How I Met My Partner: Stories Behind Celebrity Couples

Celebrities aren’t only a big influence when it comes to beauty, homeware, sports, and other products and events; they also create the mold of ideal love. How we should be treated by a partner, the super romantic things we can do for each other, and many more things we take from it – we learn it all from movies, TV shows, and the daily lives of celebs. As observers, we get so invested in their lives that we feel it so personally when they break up, get together, or have fights. Whether they meet online, through friends, or at work, celebrities are just like us when it comes to finding our partners. The main difference is that we’re not like to date an Oscar winner! Here are several celebrity couples whose love stories were so similar to regular folk, it makes them even more relatable.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

The love story of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner is a modern one we can all relate to. Despite Joe Jonas’s successful singing career and fame among young adults and teenagers and Sophie Turner’s hit role in Game of Thrones, they had never crossed paths before. However, thanks to the power of Instagram, they met through mutual followers and found themselves chatting more and more. Social media has played such an important role in dating in latest years and has influenced many dating sites to adopt a social media-type platform.

This type of “meet cute” seems to be a regular thing in the Jonas family; Nick Jonas also met his now-wife through social media, although his story started through Twitter.

Deborah Ann Woll and E.J. Scott

Switching over to dating site success stories, we have Deborah Ann Woll and E.J. Scott. They first hooked up through a dating site and have been married since December 2018. It’s always too nice to see celebrities making use of dating sites. For one, it makes the shot to meet a celebrity at a dating site all too real, but even more important is that it reminds us that they are all human and seek a deeper connection with all means necessary; love of their life doesn’t fall from the sky and requires hard work and chemistry – just like for the rest of us.

Perhaps E.J Scott once went online thinking about how to meet women tonight, and look who he ended up with! The title of the most relatable couple on our list definitely goes to these amazing people.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux

Like many celeb couples, Jennifer and Justin met on the set of Tropic Thunder in 2007, started living together 4 years later, and did a few movies together, including Wonderlust. Their bond only seemed to grow as they married in 2015, but their happily ever after only lasted for 3 years. Whilst their separation is unfortunate, it goes to show how the breakup should be – they managed to do it in the most gentle way and still remained friends.

Jennifer Aniston has had a string of work-related relationships since she typically meets her partners on set, despite having some confusing stories to tell about making the love scenes. One of her most famous exes is Brad Pitt; however, he’s known more for dating Angelina Jolie, whom he also met on set.

If you’re interested in meeting someone at work, then we suggest bringing in an element of online dating or social media. Drop into the conversation what platform you use and then wait for the results. If you see their name pop up, then it’s clear they’re interested in getting to know you!

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

This cute celeb couple met at a birthday party! A brilliantly normal way we can all relate to. Of course, we’re not likely to be at a Hollywood party, but it proves that you should always be on the lookout for a potential new partner. He met her in 2007, not long after his breakup with Cameron Diaz, but it appears he has lots of luck with the beautiful women of Hollywood, which isn’t surprising since he’s Justin Timberlake, you know!

The key to meeting people and flirting at parties is to exude confidence. You’re far more likely to get to know new people when you’re getting involved in conversations, making your way around the room, and being confident in your communications. We recommend some liquid courage if you’re struggling to relax, but don’t get too drunk. There’s a difference between confidence and sloppy rudeness. Especially if you’re hoping to meet a new partner, you want to put your best foot forward before they see your sloppier bits.

In conclusion, celebs are a lot like us. They’re seeking a partner and deep relationships just like every Regular Joe out there, and hearing stories like this give us hope. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are the guiding light for our younger singles, those aged 18 to 30 who are wondering if their true love will come. Deborah Woll and E.J. Scott show us that dating sites can be successful, even for people who are guarded by their celebrity status. Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux show us that you can have a successful working environment and find a new partner in it. Finally, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel show us that it’s possible to find love again after a nasty breakup and in the cutest environment possible. No matter your situation, always know that your time will come! All you need to do is leave yourself open to new people in your life.