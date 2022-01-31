Ben Whishaw Reveals Gay Character of James Bond Was ‘Unsatisfying.

Q, Ben Whishaw’s character in Bond 2, is currently seeing a man. “No Time To Die.”

Ben Whishaw said that he felt unsatisfied after watching a short scene in James Bond’s latest film. “No Time To Do Time”Q. was able to reveal the sexuality of his character.

In the scene, James Bond (Daniel Craig) shows up at Q’s apartment with Eve Moneypenny (Naomie Harris) and asks Q — who is the longtime purveyor of Bond’s gadgets and guns — for help on a mission. Q is not happy as he is busy preparing the table for a romantic dinner date.

“He’ll be here in 20 minutes,”Bond is told by Q that Bond’s date is a man.

In a recent Interview with The Guardian, Whishaw — who is gay — said that he had been disappointed by how brief the scene was when he first read the film’s script.

“I think I remember feeling something like what you’ve just described. I think I thought, ‘Are we doing this, and then doing nothing with it?’ I remember, perhaps, feeling that was unsatisfying,”He spoke to the newspaper.





Ben Whishaw is Q.



Whishaw said that he had thought about challenging the scene extensively, but that he couldn’t due to the scale of the production.

“For whatever reason, I didn’t pick it apart with anybody on the film,”He said. “Maybe on another kind of project I would have done? But it’s a very big machine. I thought a lot about whether I should question it. Finally, I didn’t. I accepted this was what was written. And I said the lines. And it is what it is.”

Whishaw said that he had not received any feedback regarding the scene other than one positive message. “It’s a Sin”Russell T Davies, writer and creator.

“Otherwise, no one has given me any feedback. So I’m really interested in these questions. And I’m very happy to admit maybe some things were not great about that [creative] decision,”He said.

However, Whishaw defended MGM — who produced the film — from accusations from critics who said the studio was strong-armed into writing Q as a gay character.

“I suppose I don’t feel it was forced upon the studio. That was not my impression of how this came about. I think it came from a good place,”He said.

“No Time To Die”The film debuted in UK theatres in the latter half of 2021, after more than a year of delays because COVID-19 was a pandemic. The film — which was Daniel Craig’s last outing as 007 — shed pandemic international box office records. Variety reported that Variety said the The film earned $113 million its first weekend. This was “No Time To Die”The pandemic’s most successful outbreak.