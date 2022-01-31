Matt Smith and Morfydd Carl to Lead Supernatural Horror ‘Starve Acre’

The Crown Matt Smith is the star Saint Maud’s Morfydd, Clark to star in supernatural horror film Starve Acre BAFTA nominated Apostasy creator Daniel Kokotajlo. Cornerstone is handling world sales and will launch at next month’s European Film Market.

The film is based on an Andrew Michael Hurley novel. It will be in production in Spring. The story follows Richard and Juliette as their seemingly peaceful, rural English family is disrupted when Ewan begins acting out of character. Richard, an archaeologist, spends his time at Starve Acre exploring the folkloric legend that the oak tree on their property is blessed with supernatural powers. Juliette seeks help from the community in order to find peace.

Tessa Ross and Juliette Howell’s prolific House Productions is producing the film, which is being developed with BBC Film and funded by BBC Film, Access Entertainment and the BFI.

BAFTA, Emmy-nominated The Crown star Smith was most recently seen on screen in Edgar Wright’s Last Night in SohoClark broke out in 2019 horror Saint Maud For which she was nominated as a BAFTA Rising Star.

Kokotajlo was also nominated for a BAFTA for 2017’s Apostasy, about two sisters brought up as Jehovah’s Witnesses in northern England.

Ross called him “one of the most exciting filmmakers working today.”

“Starve Acre is already a genre defining modern classic and Daniel’s singular vision and this exceptional cast will bring great depth and strength to this evocative story,”She continued.