Julie Chen Moonves shares how Celebrity Big Brother’s ‘More Mature’ Cast changes the game

Celebrity Big Brother’s premiere date is right around the corner and, while we still haven’t seen the Recently announcedAlthough the Houseguests are yet to play the game, there are already signs that this group is going to be very different from traditional casts. In a recent interview, Julie Chen Moonves shared her thoughts about the game and how it has changed. “more mature”Casting changes the game.
In case you didn’t know, the average modern Big Brother cast often consists of people in their 20s (as was the case with Season 23), with maybe an outlier HouseGuest that’s older. On Celebrity Big BrotherSeason 3’s average cast age is now closer to their mid-40s. This obviously makes things very different. Julie Chen Moonves explained the change. EWThis makes it sound like the game will get more cerebral.
Host believes that the social game is superior to all other forms of entertainment. Celebrity Big Brother, which isn’t a wild take. Some celebrities are (like this season’s Todrick HallSome celebrities who are confirmed Superfans of the Show (e.g. ) have little to no knowledge of how the game works. In short, having a good social game can provide a shield from more erratic players making uncalculated moves against you because they’ll want to keep people they like.
Experience is another thing that comes along with age. Julie Chen Moonves hopes that Season 3 will provide plenty of information about this topic. Sure, we might hear about Lamar Odom’s past relationship with Khloé Kardashian, but we might also see and hear about a lot of things that people who have families and careers go through in their everyday lives:
Julie Chen Moonves spoke out about who she felt had the best chance at winning this season. She expressed a positive feeling about actor Todd Bridges. He was almost in The Breakfast ClubHowever, he’ll be mixing it up with a more interesting cast of characters here. Chen Moonves For the return of Celebrity Big BrotherA year ago, he had seen a lot of the show’s episodes and has a good understanding of them. As most fans are aware, players can look great pregame but then flip when the action gets underway. We’ll see how Bridges, as well as the rest of the cast, perform once the season gets rolling.
Celebrity Big BrotherPremieres on CBS Wednesday February 2nd at 8 p.m. ET. Keep up with what’s happening all season with a subscription to the live feeds, which comes with a lot of other Paramount+ ShowsIt is worth the effort.