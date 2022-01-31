Julie Chen Moonves shares how Celebrity Big Brother’s ‘More Mature’ Cast changes the game

Celebrity Big Brother’s premiere date is right around the corner and, while we still haven’t seen the Recently announced Although the Houseguests are yet to play the game, there are already signs that this group is going to be very different from traditional casts. In a recent interview, Julie Chen Moonves shared her thoughts about the game and how it has changed. “more mature”Casting changes the game.

In case you didn’t know, the average modern Big Brother cast often consists of people in their 20s (as was the case with Season 23), with maybe an outlier HouseGuest that’s older. On Celebrity Big BrotherSeason 3’s average cast age is now closer to their mid-40s. This obviously makes things very different. Julie Chen Moonves explained the change. EW This makes it sound like the game will get more cerebral.

This dynamic becomes even more complicated. This becomes a game of wills. Let’s see which one can rise to the occasion and mentally defeat the opposition. Social skills are more important than any other aspect of celebrity seasons. It is more about who can win the battle to the finish.

Host believes that the social game is superior to all other forms of entertainment. Celebrity Big Brother, which isn’t a wild take. Some celebrities are ( like this season’s Todrick Hall Some celebrities who are confirmed Superfans of the Show (e.g. ) have little to no knowledge of how the game works. In short, having a good social game can provide a shield from more erratic players making uncalculated moves against you because they’ll want to keep people they like.

Experience is another thing that comes along with age. Julie Chen Moonves hopes that Season 3 will provide plenty of information about this topic. Sure, we might hear about Lamar Odom’s past relationship with Khloé Kardashian, but we might also see and hear about a lot of things that people who have families and careers go through in their everyday lives:

You’ll hear about more mature, real-life problems. Many of these people are over 40 and have many more years to go in life. It can help, but also be detrimental. You won’t be able to make it in the game if they don’t learn many of the lessons from life. It might get you some attention from fans. What made someone famous in the past can help them or hurt them… it depends what they do with it.

Julie Chen Moonves spoke out about who she felt had the best chance at winning this season. She expressed a positive feeling about actor Todd Bridges. He was almost in The Breakfast Club However, he’ll be mixing it up with a more interesting cast of characters here. Chen Moonves For the return of Celebrity Big Brother A year ago, he had seen a lot of the show’s episodes and has a good understanding of them. As most fans are aware, players can look great pregame but then flip when the action gets underway. We’ll see how Bridges, as well as the rest of the cast, perform once the season gets rolling.