International Record Breaking Opening for “No Time to Die”

Daniel Craig’s swan song as James Bond is set for a record-breaking overseas opening.

After many delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent delays, “No Time to Die”The film exploded at international box office, earning $27.2 million in 54 markets and reaching a total of $51.4million. Industry projections for the weekend are $112.9 million. This would make the latest 007 entry without China the largest global box office debut of this pandemic era (the film opens in China Oct. 29).

Universal Pictures International handles distribution in many markets overseas, while MGM and EON Productions have partnered on the 25th James Bond movie.

The biggest draw for is, fittingly, “No Time to Die”The film was shot in the U.K. and Ireland. It grossed $14.2 million after an additional $7.6 million on Friday. The film’s debut is also the third highest Friday grossing October movie and the third highest Friday grossing James Bond movie. This film has been seen in 772 theatres on 3,600 screens across the United Kingdom.

“No Time to Die”It is expected to bring in $30 million over the weekend. This would be the highest estimate. “Skyfall’s”It was released in a three-day period in 2012, making it the largest film about the pandemic.

The entry for 007 also attracted impressive Friday numbers from other territories such as Germany ($6.4million), Japan ($1.6million), South Korea (1.8 million), South Korea (1.8 million), the Netherlands (11.6 million), and Hong Kong (11.5 million).

“No Time to Die”Is directed by “True Detective”And “Maniac”Cary Joji Fukunaga will be the film’s director. It is written by Neal Purvis (Robert Wade), Scott Z. Burns (Fukunaga), Phoebe Waller Bridge (Phoebe Waller Bridge). Alongside Craig, the film’s returning cast includes Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Léa Seydoux, Rory Kinnear, Ben Whishaw and Jeffrey Wright. New series stars Ana de Armas and Dali Benssalah as well as Lashana Lynch, Lashana Lynch (Billy Magnussen), Rami Malek, and David Dencik are also part of the cast.

The international opening is an encouraging sign. “No Time to Die”The film prepares to release its domestic version on October 8. There are several other markets that will be released, including Australia (Nov. 11), Russia (Oct. 7, 7), China (Oct. 29), and France (Oct. 8).

Reviewers have been very pleased with the new James Bond movie. His review of “No Time to Die,” Variety’s Owen Gleiberman, Chief Film Critic, praised the film and said it was a great movie. “Craig’s 007 in the most honestly extravagant of style.”