After the entire Kings team receives COVID, Ariana DeBose is now playing in NBA

The Sacramento Kings had rough game on “Saturday Night Live.” And so did their fans — who were forced to play for them after every member of their team tested positive for COVID-19.

During this week’s episode, the sketch was performed by Ariel. NBCShow, the Kings were ready to take on Brooklyn NetsAn article NBA game. That is, until the King’s entire team, along with most of their coaching staff and trainers, came down with COVID.

The Kings’ players were then taken from arena supporters or support staff.

The game was difficult for Kings’ stand-ins who were 268-1 down at the half. One fan-turned-player was Alicia Miller, played by “SNL”Host and “West Side Story” star Ariana DeBose.

“This is like the craziest girls’ night ever,”She added that she had scored the Kings’ sole point by making a free-throw.

“It was underhand too!”She added.

But Miller admitted she wasn’t entirely up to speed on the rules of basketball, after getting called for traveling 39 times.

“I keep forgetting to bounce the ball,” confessed Miller, who was ejected from the game for stopping midway to take a selfie with Blake Griffin.

“I had to,”She spoke. “I didn’t know if I would see him again. You know, you gotta like, shoot your shot.”

Another amateur forced to play against pros was Riley Beckwith, played by “SNL”Mikey Day is a cast member.

“I was confident going in, because I play pick-up b-ball at my gym with a bunch of white guys my size,”He stated. “But being out there against the Nets, I realized that basketball is an impossible sport played by giants and gods.”

