Being Accused of a Crime You Didn’t Commit? Here’s What to Do

Committing a crime is a terrible act. Nobody should ever think of committing a crime, that’s for sure. But what if you’re being accused of a crime you didn’t commit? It’s even worse. It’s something that nobody wants to experience, especially given the impact it can have on your life.

So, what can you do when this happens? Here are a few things that you should consider as soon as you’re accused of doing a terrible act that you didn’t do.

Find a Good Attorney

One of the best things you can do is to look for a lawyer. It’s your right to speak with a lawyer and have him/her by your side before you speak with law enforcement. The attorney can guide you in the legal process and will make sure that you are protected.

Of course, you should look for a good and experienced lawyer if you want to be successful during the trial. So, you can pick an Atlanta criminal defense lawyer or a lawyer who practices in the area you live in.

Be Careful with What You Say

You shouldn’t make any statements, as anything you say could be used against you in court, and you don’t want that. Therefore, be careful. You should refrain from making any statements from the moment you are arrested. All your comments should only be made when an attorney is present.

Don’t Confront the Person Who Accused You

You’re not to blame for wanting to confront the person who put you in this situation. However, you should not do so. Confrontation will lead nowhere, and it could even make things worse.

Sure, maybe the person is willing to communicate with you, but you never know what’s going to happen. There are chances that the accuser will act in such a way that it will invite you to lash out at them. By doing so, you will give them more reasons to use this against you in court.

Ask for a Search Warrant

There are chances that law enforcement will try to look inside your house, vehicle, or property in general. Before that is possible, you should ask to see a search warrant first. In the search warrant, you will find details on what the officers will be allowed to search. Furthermore, it will be signed by a judge, so you will know it’s an official document that should be respected.

Gather Evidence

Gathering evidence is one of the most helpful things. You’re accused of something you haven’t done, so any evidence that can prove your innocence is going to help. If you have any evidence or witness testimony, use it to your advantage. Record it and keep it in a safe place and use it when the time is right.

Final Thoughts

It’s terrible to be wrongly accused of a crime, but all hope is not lost. There are still things you can do. Make sure to use these tips and you will have higher chances of getting out of trouble.