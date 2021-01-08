The must-have tech in 2020

Technology is booming. In fact, we can’t seem to get enough of it. From the likes of FitBits to smartphones to streaming services like Netflix, we’re reliant on some form of technology in our daily lives. Innovation has certainly taken over in that respect, with numerous new gadgets or upgrades in software continually heading our way.

When assessing how far technological advancements have come, there are plenty of examples illustrating that progress. We have more sophisticated games consoles than ever before; our cars are faster and more environmentally friendly, our gaming options have increased massively with creations like PUBG Mobile coming to the fore alongside playing a blackjack game in India with many variations, plus introductions such as virtual reality and augmented reality. The innovation will only continue to reach new heights as technology improves, too.

With several gadgets and must-have tech hogging the limelight in 2020, we thought we’d go through a selection of some of the best stuff.

CleanPod UVC Sterilizer

The world is more conscious of harmful bacteria and germs than ever before, which is why people have been rushing to buy the CleanPod UVC Sterilizer. A device which kills germs on pretty much any surface thanks to its powerful UV light, it looks clean and slick, plus it helps keep any harmful bacteria at bay by simply pointing it at the surface you’re concerned about.

Dell XPS 13

In need of a new laptop? Then look no further than the Dell XPS 13. With near perfect reviews, this laptop is a must-have. It offers solid all-round performance, it looks slick and luxurious, its battery life is better than ever before, and it has a high-quality centered webcam. It comes as no surprise that the Dell XPS 13 continues to be one of the most popular Windows laptops in the world.

The Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

A fresh cup of tea or coffee can turn cold fairly easily, which can be a right pain. Thanks to the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug, you can control the temperature of your cup via a helpful app to make sure your cup is never luke-warm again. Clever, right?

Nanoleaf Shapes: Hexagon Smarter Kit

(Image via https://twitter.com/LittleRedPR)

Interactive lighting is hugely popular in today’s modern world, and it’s easy to see why. After expanding on the original offering of triangles and squares, Nanoleaf has branched further out into hexagons, which offer a truly unique and stunning looking array of lights, as well as having the ability to work as a smart home controller. A glimpse into the future of lighting? It looks like it.

Fitbit Charge 3

People are taking control of their fitness with devices such as the Fitbit Charge 3. Almost like having a personal trainer on your wrist, the Fitbit Charge 3 is lighter than previous designs, its design is stunning, and it offers a full fitness suite, including a helpful heart rate tracker, as well as being waterproof in case you get it accidentally wet.

Hypervolt Plus Cordless Vibration Massager

Made by Hyperice, the Hypervolt Plus Cordless Vibration Massager is easily one of the best home massagers you can buy on the market. With five interchangeable heads and its 60-watt motor which is capable of propelling the massager head at up to three different speeds, you won’t miss a body part with this gem of a device.

Larq Movement Water Bottle

Snazzy water bottles are very much on-trend at the moment, and the Larq Movement Water Bottle appears to be no different. A water bottle like no other, it has internal UV-C lights that regularly sanitise the inside of the bottle.