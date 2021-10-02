Beatrice follows Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and William and Kate in the royal baby name trend

PRINCESS Beatrice announced the name of her baby, a subtle nod to Queen Elizabeth. But she’s not the first royal to do this.

Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have named their baby girl Sienna Elizabeth, with Beatrice revealing the sweet name on Twitter today.

5 Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have welcomed their first child Credit: Paul Edwards / Central Recorder

5 In a nod towards the Queen, they named their baby girl Sienna Elizabeth. Credit: yorkiebea/Twitter

The Queen’s granddaughter gave birth to her first child on September 18 and gushed she was “delighted”At the new arrival.

The 32-year-old took to Twitter to share a picture featuring a footprint from the new baby

She wrote the following: “We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.”

Sienna’s initial name derives from the Tuscan city Siena and is clearly a reference to her fathers Italian roots. The middle name of the baby is in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

This is Queen Elizabeth’s 12th great-grandchild. It arrives just over three years after Lilibet Diana (Harry and Meghan’s second child), whom they also named after the Queen.

In June, the Duke & Duchess welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana MountbattenWindsor.

Named after Harry’s grandmother Princess Diana, she was also named after her family’s nickname.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s six-year-old daughter Charlotte’s name also pays tribute to the monarch.

Her full name, which includes her title, is Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana Of Cambridge.

Charlotte’s grandfather, Prince Charles, is Charlotte’s first name. However, her middle names Elizabeth and Diana pay tribute to the same women Lilibet was named after.

5 Harry and Meghan named their second baby in honor of Queen Elizabeth II. Credit: AP

5 Prince William and Kate Middleton’s daughter Charlotte’s name also pays tribute to the Queen Credit: Getty

5 This is the 12th great grandchild of the Queen Credit: AFP

