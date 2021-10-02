Beatrice follows Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and William and Kate in the royal baby name trend

PRINCESS Beatrice announced the name of her baby, a subtle nod to Queen Elizabeth. But she’s not the first royal to do this.

Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have named their baby girl Sienna Elizabeth, with Beatrice revealing the sweet name on Twitter today.

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have welcomed their first child

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have welcomed their first childCredit: Paul Edwards / Central Recorder
They have named their baby girl Sienna Elizabeth in a nod to the Queen

In a nod towards the Queen, they named their baby girl Sienna Elizabeth.Credit: yorkiebea/Twitter

The Queen’s granddaughter gave birth to her first child on September 18 and gushed she was “delighted”At the new arrival.

The 32-year-old  took to Twitter to share a picture featuring a footprint from the new baby

She wrote the following: “We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.”

Sienna’s initial name derives from the Tuscan city Siena and is clearly a reference to her fathers Italian roots. The middle name of the baby is in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

This is Queen Elizabeth’s 12th great-grandchild. It arrives just over three years after Lilibet Diana (Harry and Meghan’s second child), whom they also named after the Queen.

In June, the Duke & Duchess welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana MountbattenWindsor.

Named after Harry’s grandmother Princess Diana, she was also named after her family’s nickname.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s six-year-old daughter Charlotte’s name also pays tribute to the monarch.

Her full name, which includes her title, is Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana Of Cambridge.

Charlotte’s grandfather, Prince Charles, is Charlotte’s first name. However, her middle names Elizabeth and Diana pay tribute to the same women Lilibet was named after.

Harry and Meghan named their second child in honour of the Queen

Harry and Meghan named their second baby in honor of Queen Elizabeth II.Credit: AP
Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter Charlotte's name also pays tribute to the Queen

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s daughter Charlotte’s name also pays tribute to the QueenCredit: Getty
This is the Queen's 12th great-grandchild

This is the 12th great grandchild of the QueenCredit: AFP

Elsewhere in royal news, Princess Beatrice reveals daughter’s name Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi as she shares sweet pic of baby’s footprint.

Plus how Meghan Markle’s royal comeback shows she has a ‘new steely determination’It is now ‘resilient’Follow Megxit.

The green-fingered Queen plant a tree to commemorate Platinum Jubilee, as she returns to Charles’s office after summer break.

Charles and Camilla appear on the red carpet with Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince William for the premiere of Bond film No Time To Die

