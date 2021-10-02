Marine Corps Says Soldier Who Told Trump Rally He Saved Afghan Baby Did Not

Marine Corps Says Soldier Who Told Trump Rally He Saved Afghan Baby Did Not
By Tom O'Brien
During Donald Trump’s rally in Georgia last weekend, Lance Cpl. Hunter Clark was invited on stage to be recognized for his efforts to rescue evacuees in Afghanistan. When Clark took the mic, he made a simple speech. “I’m the guy that pulled the baby over the wall. It’s probably one of the greatest things I’ve ever done in my life,” Clark said, referring to the now-famous images of a marine lifting an Afghan baby during the chaotic evacuation at Kabul airport. But now, the Marine Corps says Clark was not the one in the viral photo after all.

