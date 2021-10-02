Natalie Morales To Join ‘The Talk’Following Exit From NBC News

Natalie Morales, who announced today she is leaving NBC News after 22 years, is expected to join CBS’ The TalkSources confirmed that Deadline was a permanent cohost.

CBS refused to comment about the news that was reported by The Daily Mail Friday

Morales would take up the last open spot on the daytime talker, joining fellow co-hosts Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O’Connell and Akbar Gbajabiamila.

Gbajabiamila joined last month’s panel following the departures of Carrie Ann Inaba and Elaine Welteroth. Sharon Osbourne was fired in March following a media storm over comments she made on air.

Inaba, Welteroth and others left the show on August.

The TalkFor its 12th season, it was returned to the stage on September 13.

Morales joined NBC’s TodayIn 2006, he was invited to appear on several other NBC News shows including NBC Nightly News DatelineShe will continue to be on DatelineThrough the end.