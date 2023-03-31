My five-year old son, who is off-grid, has learned to forage on his own. But I regret it.

WOMAN, who used to be proud of her off-grid parenting skills that allowed her 5-year-old son forage on his own, has now admitted she is deeply regretful.

Annalisa (Turin, Italy) was famous when she appeared in Ben Fogle’s New Lives in the Wild in 2019, but stunned viewers again when he returned to the show.

3 Annalisa with Odin her partner and Nico her son appeared on Ben Fogle’s new program, Return to the Wild. Credit: Channel 5

3 The 28-year old revealed that she has regrets during the program Credit: Channel 5

She welcomed the Brit broadcaster back to her home in Sweden for Return to the Wild, which aired on Channel 5 this week.

Annalisa traveled around the world when she was 19, and earned a living busking before embarking on a new journey.

The mother of one lived on the streets and relied upon foraging or dumpster diving to find food.

The Italian woman had dropped out of university and once referred to working as “slavery” but in the new episode she admitted she might have been a bit “naïve”.

It was exciting for viewers to see Annalisa aspire to be an electrician.

On the program, she shared with Ben how she still relied upon foraged foods, and that she had passed the skills on to Nico, five years old.

Through some DIY projects, she also connected a nearby well with her house for running water. Now the mother has electricity and running water.

Her pedaling also enabled her to hook up the bike to an older washing machine.

However, the biggest surprise was when she discovered that she wasn’t single anymore.

Annalisa shared with Ben her relationship status with Odin, a man she met six years after Ben’s last visit.

She replied, “It wouldn’t have been so easy to do all the we have done here in so many ways if it had been me alone.”

“It is much more enjoyable to share a vision than traveling like a train or doing it all by yourself. So I’m super happy.

Annalisa, who was visiting Ben for the first time, claimed that she had developed a dislike of the Italian educational system since dropping out from high school when she was 19.

However, now she says she plans to return home to study to become an electrician. She regrets not having been able to get a trade sooner.

Annalisa answered the question, “Nico would attend school if she wasn’t in training.”

She stated that he was going to kindergarten three to four times a week for four hours.

“I do not necessarily think that education is the best, so I will only go to schools that are nice and have the right calling for me. But we’ll wait to see.

Annalisa, then 24 years old, told Ben that she didn’t want to work as it was “slavery” in 2019.

She said: “I’m almost 30 now… I think I was a bit more naïve back then, but it was also like, I was still in the chase of trying to survive here with the baby.

“Now the child has grown up, I can do more than keeping the pieces together. So I feel my vision about what’s needed and what I want to accomplish in my future is much wider than it was before.

The viewers were marvelled at how Annalisa had lived her life.

One social media user commented, “It’s beautiful to witness the happy, contented and thrifty lifestyle Annalisa now leads for her family in Sweden.”

One added, “Annalisa does so well raising Nico, an intelligent and well-balanced little boy – I wish her all the best for the future.”