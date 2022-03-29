Yungblud Delivers a High-Octane Performance on ‘The Funeral’ in ‘Corden.

Yungblud was first seen on The Late Late ShowHis raucous song will be performed “The Funeral.”The musician was dressed in a schoolboy uniform and added a punk rock flare to the song, which was released earlier this month.

The most recent music video “The Funeral,”The film, which follows the singer through the final hours of his life, includes appearances by Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne.

Yungblud spoke to James Corden on the late-night show, and confirmed that his third album will be out soon. “It’s going to be around the autumn leaves,”Yungblud stated. “This fall. And I’m buzzing, man. It’s my third album, like ‘Wow! How the heck did that happen?’” He added, “I think the difference between this album as opposed to my last one is it’s truly, really about me.”

.@YUNGBLUDThe third album by’s is on the way! pic.twitter.com/2NZj9o15cC — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) March 29, 2022

“The Funeral” followed the release of Yungblud’s track “Fleabag,”Together with his 2020 album Weird!Machine Gun Kelly was featured in the film “Acting Like That.” Last year, the singer recorded a cover of Madonna’s “Like a Virgin” as part of the Spotify Singles series.

Yungblud is currently on tour in Europe on his Life on Mars Tour and will be heading to Australia and New Zealand later this summer. The musician will also perform at the Firefly Music Festival in September, and Aftershock Festival in October.