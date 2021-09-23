Death Stranding Director’s Cut review: The definitive version of an epic sci-fi hit

Hideo Kojima’s genre-defying sci-fi epic has been given a PS5 makeover after just missing out on the new console launch back in 2019.

But unlike the recent Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, there’s no big new multiple hours-long story addition to the game.

It’s more refinement and overall expansion woven into to original tale than a whole new area to explore or fresh backstory to learn.

This results in the definitive, best version of the epic future apocalypse story.

And for just a £5 upgrade fee, it sits at a very tempting price for owners of the PS4 original who may now have a shiny new PS5 in the front room as well as newcomers to the game.

In case you are not familiar with the story, it is that in the future, a mysterious phenomenon known as the Death Stranding opened a gateway between the living & the dead.









It leads to grotesque BT creatures from the afterlife roaming the fallen world marred by a desolate society trying to stay alive and out of the timefall, rain that ages you in an instant if it touches you.

Sam Porter Bridges is a man who works to bring hope to the world by connecting the last survivors in a devastated America. These people are scattered around the country in tiny communities.

This is done by acting as a delivery man. You move vital goods between settlements and you also help your sister escape from the US.

The game has received a major overhaul from the developers in its early stages. This will make it feel more seamless as you begin to peel back layers and learn how to play this unique title.

You will find updated introductory game tips, guides, new weapons, equipment, advanced combat and new vehicles and enemies.

It’s all designed to ease your entry into what is a massive game better than the disjointed original.









While we say there’s no big new story arc for Sam, there are new missions in this Director’s Cut and they’ve expanded areas to explore to give the overall story a longer, more extended feel.

Fragile circuit, a new racing mode that gives you the opportunity to race in a car within the game, is one of the most notable changes.

DualSense controller’s haptic feedback really enhances the immersion.

As the rain falls, you feel more the environment around you. Your BB (a baby that senses dead) screams through the mic on the controller.

It’s all quite tense and really sucks you into the game.

Death Stranding now supports 3D audio with compatible headsets. This gives you the feeling of being in the midst of the terrifying environments.









Of course the PS5’s super fast SSD hard drive means quick load times, which is a welcome addition, and visually this is up there with the very best on the console, running silky smooth at 4K 60fps.

There’s even a Widescreen Mode for an ultra-wide play experience, using the console’s standard 16:9 aspect ratio to display letterboxed gameplay equivalent to 21:9 aspect ratio.

It’s also worth noting the added Social Strand System, which gives the game greater online connectivity.

To reward players for their efforts, you can offer to help other players rebuild the structures of your world.

The Director’s Cut adds more online functionality like Friend Play and Leaderboards too.









Overall, this is a full-to-bursting title, even bigger than the huge PS4 original.

This game sounds amazing, looks great, and the immersive feedback from the controller makes this strange sci-fi world come alive like nothing before.

If you played the original and feel ‘done’ with it, there may not be enough big tweaks to bring you back for another go.

But the upgrade price point is good and it’ll definitely appeal to those gamers who missed out on playing the original and now fancy jumping in on PS5.

VERDICT 4/5