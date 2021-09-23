How TikTok sleuths have tried to solve Gabby Petito’s disappearance as vlogger’s hashtag viewed nearly 800MILLION times

TIKTOK sleuths have been behind a huge effort to solve Gabby Petito’s disappearance with the vlogger’s hashtag viewed nearly 800 million times.

The case has been the subject of much discussion on social media. Some even went as far as to talk to the authorities.

6 TikTok sleuths have tried to solve Gabby Petito’s disappearance Credit: Instagram

6 Social media users have debated and discussed a number of tips and clues in the case Credit: TikTok

6 Some have even talked to the authorities about what they saw Credit: TikTok

And in a case that has captured the nation’s attention, one TikToker even claims to have led FBI detectives to find Gabby’s body after saying she spotted her white van and a “man acting weird” at a campsite.

A trail camera video of a man who looked a lot like Brian Laundrie was also shared by Florida police.

TIKTOK CLUES

TikToker Miranda Baker said she believes she picked Laundrie up on August 29, four days after the last time Gabby was known to have called her family.

In a viral YouTube video, Jenn and Kyle Bethune claimed that they saw the van while on a tour of Wyoming.

These tips, along with many others, were shared on TikTok and Instagram by the would-be detectives.

One armchair detective, Cindy Moschetto, told Central Recorder: “I have lost sleep over this case. I am not a crime solver, I just have an analytical mind.”

She added: “And I thought if I can help, I want to. Gabby just seemed to so sweet, and was off on this big adventure.”

Cindy runs a YouTube page called Twisted True Cindy where she looks at missing persons cases.

She has covered the disappearance of Gabby extensively, adding: “I cover all cases where there are missing people.

“This case was brought to my attention, and I really hoped for a positive outcome.

It is absolutely tragic.

“I think the fact that her family came out so early, that they were asking for help on social media, it sparked people into action.”

In a TikTok video, Jessica Schultz said she and her pals noticed Gabby’s white Ford Transit van at Spread Creek in Wyoming on August 26 and 27.

That came days after Gabby had told her family that she and her fiancé Brian Laundrie had reached Grand Teton National Park.

She also claimed she spotted it a third time after being left surprised that its owners had seemingly not been asked to move it to a parking spot, The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The camper said she recognized the straw hat on the van’s dashboard, which prompted her to contact the FBI after speaking to friends.

She said: “I just lost my s***. And that’s when I called the FBI and said ‘Guys look at Spread Creek.”

TIKTOKERS SPEAK WITH COPS

Schultz and her friends were interviewed before detectives announced human remains believed to be “consistent” with Gabby’s characteristics were found on Sunday.

The camper claimed the FBI agent said they “tipped us off” to the right place.

She told the Chronicle: “We’re triumphant – we were right and we led them in the right direction.”

TikToker Miranda Baker also believes she picked him Laundrie on August 29, four days after the last time Petito was known to have called her family.

Baker is believed to have heard Laundrie tell Baker that he was camping alone, while Petito worked in their van on their social media pages.

Baker says that Laundrie got out her car when she claimed she was heading to Jackson Hole.

VIRAL VIDEOS

“He got out, and you know, he was thankful and he was kind of in a hurry. He said he was going to go across the street into the parking lot and find someone else to give him a ride, but, when we looked back 10 or 15 seconds after he got out of the vehicle he was just gone,” she said.

The Tiktoker claimed that Laundrie told Baker that he was hiking alone and asked Baker for a ride in his jeep.

She published four videos on Friday explaining what happened and noting that the hitchhiker offered $200 for the ride.

Joshua Taylor, North Port Police Department spokesperson, confirmed that Baker was contacted.

Jenn Bethune and Kyle Bethune, travel bloggers, claimed that they saw the van while on a Wyoming tour.

The couple posted online that they believed they saw the white van in the nature reserve, August 27.

BODY FOUND

Jenn said: “We came across a white van that had Florida plates. A small white van.

“We were going to stop and say hi because we’re from Florida too, but the van was completely dark. There was nobody there, so we decided to continue on our way.”

The vloggers said they spotted the van twice – once when they entered the national park, and another when they left.

Kyle said that the van looked “abandoned” and thought Gabby and her fiancé were hiking or “chilling inside” as there were no doors open.

Gabby’s body was discovered in Wyoming on Sunday.

The coroner’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. Her official cause is not yet known.

LIVING ROOM DETECTIVES

Authorities are still searching for her fiancé Brian Laundrie who remains a person of interest.

Gabby and Laundrie were about two months into their four-month adventure, when Laundrie returned to Florida with their van on September 1, after having been there for almost two months.

Director Mark Lewis – behind amateur detective doc Don’t F**k With Cats – told The New York Times: “From the safety of your living room, you can do amazing things in terms of detection.

“And many, many people are.”

6 The case has captured the nation’s attention Credit: TikTok

6 One TikToker even claims to have led FBI detectives to find Gabby’s body Credit: TikTok

6 Police in Florida also confirmed they had looked into a possible sighting of Brian Laundrie after trail camera footage of man resembling him was shared to Facebook Credit: TikTok