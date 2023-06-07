What is Arnold Schwarzenegger’s religion? The Inside Views

Arnold Schwarzenegger continues to be busy. But many are interested in knowing what his current views on faith are. Source: Getty Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger is still a star, even though he’s not the same as he used to be. He is currently doing press for his Netfix show. FUBARA recent interview that he did has raised eyebrows in regards to his religion.

Many people are now wondering, after the interview, what Arnold actually thinks of religion and how his beliefs may have evolved over his lifetime. We know the following.

What is Arnold Schwarzenegger’s religion?

Arnold revealed in an interview from 2021 that he was raised in the Catholic Church. In a video on YouTube, Arnold said, “I was raised Catholic. I attended church and Catholic school. I studied the Bible, my catechisms, as well as the Catholic creed.” “And from those days I remember a phrase that is relevant today: a servant’s heart. “It means you are serving something greater than yourself.”

He was then calling for elected officials to follow the religious instructions he received. “What we need right now from our elected representatives is a public servant’s heart,” he said. We need public servants who serve something bigger than themselves or their party. “We need public servants to serve the higher ideals of this nation, and the other nations that look up at them.”

Arnold doesn’t believe that the heavens are real.

Arnold has expressed skepticism about the notion that heaven can be anything but a fantasy in an interview with Danny DeVito. “It reminds me of Howard Stern’s question to me,” Arnold said during their conversation for Interview Magazine. “‘Tell me, governor, what happens to us when we die?’ I said, ‘Nothing. You’re six feet under. Anyone that tells you something else is a f–king liar.’”

“I said, ‘We don’t know what happens with the soul and all this spiritual stuff that I’m not an expert in, but I know that the body as we see each other now, we will never see each other again like that,'” he added. Danny chimed back, adding: “We are deteriorating.”

The phrase “except in certain fantasy” is not true. Terminator actor continued. “When people talk about, ‘I will see them again in heaven,’ it sounds so good, but the reality is that we won’t see each other again after we’re gone. That’s the sad part. I know people feel comfortable with death, but I don’t. The s—t will be f–king missed. “To sit here with you, will that one day disappear?”