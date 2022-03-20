Batman and Spider-Man Come Together! Andrew Garfield and Robert Pattinson Have a Fancy Reunion, After Being Friends in Their Early Acting Days

Robert Pattinson made his debut in the positively reviewed Dark Knight role as an emo-inspired Dark Knight long before that. The BatmanAndrew Garfield was cast The Amazing Spider-ManThey were both young British actors looking to land roles in Hollywood. They would meet up at auditions and have fun together before they became stars. superhero movies Despite their otherwise successful careers. Pattinson met Garfield at a Hollywood fancy event. This proved that they were still good friends many years later.

The actors were snapped at GQ’s “intimate dinner party”Sitting next to one another and conversing over drinks or sourdough bread. See the sweet reunion. Instagram :

The British actors sat together at GQ and Dior’s party and rubbed elbows with Zola’s Taylour Paige, chart-topping and (and former SNLPhoebe Bridgers (musical guest) EuphoriaAngus Cloud, a breakout star among others. It would be great to see them both reminisce about their lives after they have seen the most important movies of the last months. They were probably looking at each other in disbelief, realizing how far they’ve come, whilst also knowing one another.

Andrew Garfield was once roommate with Eddie Redmayne, Jamie Dornan and Charlie Cox back when they were young. Robert Pattinson recently shared that he was kind of the opposite. “afterthought”or fifth wheel in their group. Dornan said that Pattinson had achieved success earlier than they did. Twilight, he wasn’t as a consistent member of their friend group at the time as the roommates, but debunked the notion of Pattinson being a “pity invite”To them.

These stars were just two years apart. The Amazing Spider-ManThe older actor (who may or might not appear in a third Spidey movie), is the more famous of the two, as they both have similar paths to success. Both actors come from England with roots in London and they moved to the States to pursue further work in the film industry.

Both rose up the ranks in early 2000s. Andrew Garfield received acclaim with his 2007 film. Boy ABefore you star in The Imaginarium of Doctor ParnassusAlongside Heath Ledger and Christopher Plummer. Robert Pattinson on the other side, however, was able to find more high-profile projects such as Cedric Diggery in. Harry Potter and The Goblet of FireEdward Cullen, a role he almost lost in the TwilightHe would be a heartthrob at 22 years old thanks to series.

And funny enough, Andrew Garfield’s other roommates Charlie Cox, Eddie Redmayne and Jamie Dornan have become major stars as well over the years. Charlie Cox is a well-known star of DaredevilFeatured in the film with Garfield recently Spider-Man: There is no way home. During the film, Cox made a cameo as Matt Murdock, the lawyer to Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. Redmayne is an Oscar nominee and the star of the movie. Amazing Beasts films. Jamie Dornan would star in the film. Fifty Shades of Grey movies and is currently get praise for his role in one of this year’s Best Picture nominees, Belfast.

These five tell a wonderful story. Maybe one day they’ll all find themselves in one massive crossover film? I am content to see the Spider-Man and Batman actors in snazzy environments.