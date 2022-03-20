Daniel Radcliffe Scored the ‘Weird Al Yankovich’ Role with Tom Lehrer Song

Daniel Radcliffe appears on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon”Friday

Radcliffe spoke out about the role of the main character. “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”

He stated that he would be making a 2010 appearance at the “Graham Norton Show”He was able to get the job.

Daniel Radcliffe stated that she was offered the lead role in “The Last of Us.”Biopic “Weird Al” Yankovicsing about the periodic table with Rihanna & Colin Farrell.

Friday will be “Lost City”Actor appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon”They also shared details about their casting as the titular Roku character. Fallon was told by Radcliffe (32), about his first encounter with Yankovic.

“When I talked to Al for the first time, I was like, ‘I’m immensely flattered by the idea that you would pick me to play you, but like, why me?'”Radcliffe stated. “I’m mystified but excited.”

Radcliffe stated that he appeared alongside Rihanna on Graham Norton’s November 2010 program. During the interviewHe sang the humorous song by Tom Lehrer. “The Elements,”It lists all elements in the periodic table.

“I sang ‘The Elements’ next to Colin Farrell and a very amused Rihanna,”Radcliffe stated. “I guess Al saw that and was like, ‘This guy maybe gets it.’ And so he picked me. So I’m very, very lucky, and now I’ve gotten to have accordion lessons with Al.”

Insider asked Radcliffe representatives for their opinion, but they didn’t immediately respond.

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”This will be covered “every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle,”According to IMDb.

In a February press releaseYankovic claimed that he was “absolutely thrilled”Radcliffe was the one who played him. “I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for,”He went on.

Radcliffe will appear alongside Rainn Wilson and Evan Rachel Wood. According to VarietyThe biopic is in production at the moment and will be exclusive to you on



The Roku channel



.