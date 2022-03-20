American Cinema Editors Demand Oscars To Reinstate Cut Categories

In a letter Saturday morning, American Cinema Editors (ACE) urged the Academy to reverse its controversial decision to present eight of this year’s Oscars in a pre-taped segment.

“Treating certain categories differently from others has struck a nerve within our community, with the overwhelming majority of our membership feeling unheard, disrespected and abandoned by the very same Academy which so many of us have supported for decades,”The letter was read.

The Academy’s decision to change the show’s format, first announced on Feb. 22, was met with swift backlash from all sides of the film community. Film editing, production design and makeup are all now in the pre-taped section.

“This year’s show producers and Academy leadership with oversight of the Oscars have made the decision, with endorsement from the officers and the Awards Committee, that every awards category must be featured on the television broadcast, though eight awards will initially be presented in the Dolby Theatre in the hour before the live broadcast begins,”The Academy sent a letter to its members informing them of the decision.

While the awards will be edited into the live broadcast and won’t be cut entirely, ACE wrote in its letter that the decision is “not the solution to the dwindling ratings.”

“There are other creative and entertaining ways to shorten a show — we know, that’s what we do!”ACE wrote. “We believe that true fans of the Oscars don’t want to see an evening celebrating the highest honor in our industry reduced to a buzzy variety spectacle.”

The Academy has not indicated that it will reverse its decision despite similar requests from other organizations such as the Society of Composers and Lyricists and Cinema Audio Society. This is despite the fact that there are still a few weeks before the ceremony on March 27, which seems less likely.

The Hollywood Reporter was among the first to receive the letter.

Read ACE’s full letter to the Academy below:

Dear Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

We, the American Cinema Editors Board of Directors, write to you as representatives of the 1000+ members of our organization to address the Academy’s announcement to present eight categories with pre-taped acceptance speeches during the live Oscars telecast on March 27. Our community has felt alienated by this Academy’s decision to treat certain categories differently than others.

Although editors understand the importance of honoring art while maintaining the event’s popularity and viewership, we believe that this is not the best way to address the declining ratings. There are other creative and entertaining ways to shorten a show — we know, that’s what we do! We believe that true fans of the Oscars don’t want to see an evening celebrating the highest honor in our industry reduced to a buzzy variety spectacle.

The Academy Awards are about cinematography. Editing is an art form that has existed since the invention of motion pictures. There would not be movies without editing. This is not just for us, it also applies to composers and other art directors that are left out of this plan. The Academy’s stated mission is “to recognize and uphold excellence in the motion picture arts and sciences, inspire imagination, and connect the world through the medium of motion pictures.”It is impossible to do this without respecting each creative filmmaking discipline. These ideals must be upheld by the Academy.

It is for these reasons and more that we encourage the show’s producers and Academy leadership to reverse their decision. Hear us and the voices from industry leaders, and let all nominees and winners have their Oscar experience LIVE on telecast.