Brits spill £43m of beer getting the round in – and Londoners are worst for it

Britain’s boozers are back and it’s great, but as we return to busy bars and pubs around the UK many traditional challenges return.

The rush to get the last table at the bar is fraught because we aren’t used to getting attention from busy bar staff.

One pub pastime should be relegated to the past.

New research shows that punters are running the gauntlet and lugging around drinks back to tables in dangerous situations is costing the nation millions in wasted pints.

Today the UK’s leading hospitality app OrderPay has revealed that Britons collectively spill an average of 11 million pints per round.







So, with the average pint in the UK costing £3.94 – that’s the equivalent of over £43,340,000 each time.

Many Brits – 40 per cent in fact – confessed to regularly spilling the top of pints when delivering pre-pandemic rounds, with the average amount spilt per round just under a quarter of a pint.

Some regions and age groups are more susceptible to beer spillage than others. Millennial Londoners were more likely to spill beer than Yorkshire men aged 55+.







In fact spillage incidences were the lowest among cautious over 55s – only 30 per cent said they lost beer to the floor, compared to 55 per cent of 25 to 34-year-olds.

Londoners might need to slow down and take their time as spillages are more common in London than elsewhere in the UK.

Nearly half (49%) of Londoners said they lost beer frequently while en route from bar to bar.







OrderPay’s CEO Richard Carter said: “Great British pubs have changed a lot over the past 18 months with punters having no choice but to abide by strict new measures.

“There are things we love about the pub, like talking to bar staff and soaking up the atmosphere but equally, there are things we’d probably like to leave in the past, things like being served after someone who arrived after you or navigating a packed bar with a tray full of drinks.

“Our app has helped make table service possible in thousands of venues and going by the findings of this research, it has played a part in saving a heck of a lot of beer too.”

