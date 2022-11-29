Gigi Hadid & more stars honor Virgil Abloh at the anniversary of his death

Virgil AblohThe loved ones of the deceased are paying respect to their legacy.

After a two-year struggle with cardiac angiosarcoma for which he was unable to fight, the designer of fashion died on Nov. 28. Gigi Hadid remembered her friend with a series of throwback photos, calling him “our angel” in one Instagram post.

“It’s bittersweet…the forever honor & joy of having known a true hero, but also the pain of just a year without you!!” She wrote another. “You left a us a lifetime of inspiration, just by being yourself…We love and miss you so much. Virgil Forever & ever.”

Hailey Bieber Also, she reflected on some of her experiences with Virgil. This includes when Off-White founder and designer a lace gown for her 2019 Wedding to Justin Bieber.

“4ever and always,” Along with a photograph of her in her dress, she also wrote a caption. “We all miss you everyday Virg. LLV.”

These were not the only ones who paid tribute. Serena Williams They did, too.

