Kendall Jenner Wears Devin Booker’s Olympic Gold while sipping Beer during a Lake Trip

The fashionistas and the fans of basketball, cheers for you guys as some mind-blowing pictures have been shared by the basketball star Davin Booker recently through a series of Instagram photos on Tuesday, August 17 with his girlfriend Kendell Jenner.

The basketball star has been on cloud nine since the Team USA bagged Olympic gold for the fourth time consequently over France and now while relishing a post-victory trip, the star shared a couple of pics with his girlfriend Kendall Jenner.

In one of the pictures that are garnering all the frenzy and attention, Keeping Up With The Kardashians star can be seen sipping Bear while wearing a green bikini and matching green hat while adorning the look with the prestigious Olympic Medal. The picture was made perfect as the American Flag waved in the background against the backdrop of peaceful blue mountains.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker’s Vacation photos:

The Basketball star can be seen relishing in the lake against the backdrop of a beautiful forest of green conifer trees.

Also, their Dog Haven seems to be enjoying the vacation.

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner’s Relationship Timeline:

Reports claiming that Devin and Kendall had been dating had started to surface in April 2020 which was later confirmed by the pair in the February of 2021. Kendall had started validating their relationship by posting photos on Instagram and showing her support for him both on and off the court.

In June, the couple were seen celebrating their one year of relationship when Kendall shared a couple of photos captioned as “365” with one of the pictures showcasing them cuddling on a plane.

Now sources have revealed that the couple has moved in taking their relationship to the next level.

