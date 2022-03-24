Bad Sunburns: The First Thing to Do

When your skin becomes red and throbbing, what should you do first? “Get out of the sun right away and get your skin cooled down,”Melissa Piliang M.D., dermatologist, speaks out Cleveland Clinic. To lower your skin temperature, she recommends taking a short cool bath or shower. However, too much water can dry your skin. She suggests applying a cold, damp compress to the affected area if the burn is only on one side. Apply moisturizing cream while your skin remains cool and damp.

Aloe vera gel and 1% hydrocortisone cream are some other options that you can use to reduce the discomfort and pain caused by a sunburn. You also have pain relievers like naproxen, ibuprofen and aspirin to ease inflammation. But, you should avoid using petroleum jelly. It can trap heat from sunburn. And avoid creams with alcohol and topical treatments like lidocaine​​, which can cause more inflammation. Dr. Piliang advises you to stay hydrated because sunburns may cause fluid loss in other parts of your body.

Sunburn prevention is key. Centers for Disease Control and PreventionThe CDC has a few simple and practical tips. They include keeping in shade, applying sunscreen with a minimum of 15 SPF and wearing clothing that protects against the harmful UV (UV) rays.