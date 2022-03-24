Texas Tornado Damages Car Before Drivers Off.

As a result of a severe storm system that wreaked havoc in Texas, at least 20 tornadoes were recorded. It continued across the Southeast with more destruction.

Many formed so fast that people only had seconds to find shelter.

Brian Emfinger, a storm chaser from Elgin Texas, captured an incredible video of a red pickup truck being spun around like a toy by a tornado before driving away as if nothing had happened.

“I didn’t even see the red truck when it happened. I’ll be honest, I was dealing with the tornado being right in front of me, watching for debris that could fall on the vehicle,” Emfinger said. “I could not believe it turned back over and just drove away.”

One tornado also struck North Texas Walmart, catching people off guard. Taylor also saw another tornado.

“It’s exciting, but at the same time it’s also humbling, because as you go through the path, you see the damage that it causes to people, and that is a humbling experience,”Andrew Messersmith is a storm chaser

According to the Weather Service, up to 30 million people were affected by the storms.