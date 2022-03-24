Boris Johnson is alone in a crowd of world leaders.

Boris Johnson looked like a tenuous plus-one when he was at a party today with Nato leaders.

While the UK prime minister looked around awkwardly, his hands were in his pockets. Other leaders welcomed him with warm handshakes as they prepared for a photoshoot.

Johnson appears to have been turned down by the European Council, which hosted another meeting on the same day that the Nato summit.

While Britain is no longer an EU member, Joe Biden, the US president has been invited. Some speculate that Johnson compared Brexit to the war on Ukraine.

People cringed as Johnson was seen moving about on social media. He probably wishes he could get out his phone to play with it.

As if all that weren’t enough awkward,GuardianJessica Elgot reports on Johnson “ambled up”Biden to President Obama after the photo was taken. However, as they started to talk, Emmanuel Macron, French president, walked over and split them up.

Elgot said that “whole international press room [was] laughing”.

Great…

