Backlash after Labour MP Stella Creasy told off for bringing her baby to Commons

A Labour MP has triggered a debate after she was told she was not allowed to bring her three-month-year-old son, Pip, to the House of Commons.

Posting on Twitter, Stella Creasy shared an email she received reprimanding her for bringing her baby into parliament, informing her that it was against the rules. She expressed surprise about the note, writing: “Mothers in the mother of all parliament are not to be seen or heard it seems”.

The Walthamstow MP had been leading a debate on buy-now-pay-later consumer credit schemes on Tuesday afternoon. MPs must be physically present at Westminster to represent their constituents’ views during Commons debates.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Pip was asleep throughout. Tory former minister Paul Maynard told the debate: “I congratulate Pip on taking the sensible decision to fall asleep during his mother’s speech.

“He had a nice long sleep, as we can all observe, which was perhaps a sensible decision by him.”

Labour frontbencher Pat McFadden added:

“I also thank our youngest member, who has attended the debate and been as good as gold throughout.”

However, she was giving a telling off because the Commons’ rule book, which was issued by the speaker and deputy speakers and updated in September, says: “You should not take your seat in the chamber when accompanied by your child, nor stand at either end of the Chamber, between divisions.”

MPs are entitled to paid maternity leave for six months and a proxy vote. However, some have said it is difficult to obtain funding for adequate maternity cover.

But Creasy has also taken her child into the Commons before without triggering such an issue.

On 23 September, with her then-newborn son in a sling, she asked Jacob Rees-Mogg if he would consider revising other rules which mean that MPs on parental leave must give up the proxy vote they are permitted if they want to speak occasionally in the chamber.

Rees-Mogg defended the rules, but told Creasy he wanted to “congratulate her on the impeccable behaviour of her infant”.

Meanwhile, another MP, Alex Davies-Jones, said she had been assured by Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle that if she needed to breastfeed her child in the chamber she could do so. And former Liberal Democrat MP Jo Swinson brought her child into the Commons in 2018.

Reacting to the issue, lots of people sympathised with Creasy and said mothers should be allowed flexible working arrangements to balance childcare and work:

Tory minister Dominic Raab said he had “sympathy” with Stella but said it was for the House of Commons to decide.

“We’ve got to try and make that as flexible as we can,” he said.

Caroline Lucas, the Green MP, said the rule is “absurd” and “absolutely needs to be challenged”, adding that babies are “far less disruptive than many braying backbenchers”.

Meanwhile, lots of people made the same joke about how it is ironic babies aren’t allowed in parliament given the state of some of our MPs:

But unsurprisingly, not everyone took a generous view and said children should not be allowed in workplaces:

Creasy replied to a number of people trolling her, including other politicians, to hammer home her point:

And in a separate post, she urged support for a campaign to get more mothers involved in politics.

“Other countries show it doesn’t have to be this way – If you want things to change so politics and parenting can mix, please join our project to help directly support mums of young children to stand for office.”

A House of Commons spokesperson said they were “currently in communication with Stella Creasy” about the matter, adding: “It is vital that all democratically elected MPs are able to carry out their duties in and around Parliament.

“Members can at any time consult with the Speaker, Deputy Speakers, Clerks and Doorkeepers about their requirements while in the Chamber or in Westminster Hall at any time.”

Indy100 has also contacted Creasy to comment on this story.