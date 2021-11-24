A Major New Character Has Just Been Introduced by ‘Hawkeye. Here’s what you need to know.

Warning: This article contains spoilers “Hawkeye”Disney+

The second episode ends with us being introduced to the head tracksuit mafia.

This character is a Spider-Man and Daredevil villain in comics.

“Hawkeye”One of the series’ most anticipated antagonists has been introduced.

The first two episodes of the Christmas show, released on Disney+ Wednesday, introduce the main plot of the show: Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) is trying to protect a young woman, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), after she tries to be a hero and clashes with a deadly gang called the Tracksuit Mafia.

Hawkeye, who is trying to convince them to let Kate go, allows himself to be taken by the mafia toward the end. Kate attempts to save Hawkeye but this plan is unsuccessful. One of the gang members then goes to find their boss. We get our first glimpse at Echo (AlaquaCox) before the episode ends.

Marvel has not been completely silent about Cox’s participation in the show as Echo, but it is unclear what her intentions are. However, a spin-off series for Echo has been announced, which indicates she may not be a simple villain. Here are some details about her character and the possible return to a Marvel favorite.