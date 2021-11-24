Even Donald Trump was ‘unsettled’ by Rudy Giuliani’s hair dye ‘freak show’ incident, new book claims

It’s been just over a year now since Rudy Giuliani sweated so profusely on live television while ranting about election fraud that his hair dye began to trickle down his face.

It was possibly the most bizarre moment of the aftermath of the 2020 election and saw Giuliani quickly descend from the once-respected former mayor of New York to someone raving about conspiracy theories on behalf of a maligned president.

Well, while we’re sure that Donald Trump would have appreciated Giuliani fighting his corner for him, it would appear that even he was a bit freaked about by his attorney’s hair dye disaster.

According to Newsweek, a new book called I Alone Can Fix It by Carol D. Leonnig and Philip Rucker, which looks at Trump’s final year in the White House, partly documents the then-president and his staffer’s reaction to Giuliani’s unhinged speech.

“Oh my God, this is just like a freak show,” one member of West Wing staff reportedly said while a video operator on the audio of the Trump campaign’s official video feed added: “You see f**king Rudy’s hair dye dripping down his face?”

The book adds that Trump was also said to have been “unsettled” by Giuliani’s speech – which lasted one hour and 40 minutes (longer than the average movie) – and was convinced to move towards a different path to try and claim that he had rightfully one the election.

However, as the Covid pandemic forced some of his aides to go into quarantine and others to look for new jobs, Trump was said to have become more and more isolated and retreated to the Oval Office where he spent a lot of time on Twitter and the phones.

It’s remarkable that this is what reportedly “unsettled” Trump about Giuliani and not the fact that he had booked a press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia, the day after the election, believing that is was the Four Seasons hotel in the city – an incident that Giuliani is still getting mocked about.