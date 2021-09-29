‘Bachelor’ Host Jesse Palmer Once Gave a Rose to the Wrong Woman

- “The Bachelor” former lead Jesse Palmer has been named the new host of the show.
- However, the former NFL player turned TV personality was once a host of the show and gave a rose for the wrong woman.
- Video of the 2004 incident has circulated online since Palmer was named the new host of “The Bachelor.”
- Palmer gave a rose to a woman named Katie, but then then-host Chris Harrison that he meant to give the rose to someone else, whose name he forgot.
- Katie was allowed to remain on the show for another episode. Palmer also gave another rose to Karen, a contestant who he wanted to remain on.
- Palmer ended up with Jessica Bowlin, contestant at the end. But he didn’t propose, and the couple parted months later.
