‘Bachelor’ Host Jesse Palmer Once Gave a Rose to the Wrong Woman

'Bachelor' Host Jesse Palmer Once Gave a Rose to the Wrong Woman
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

'Bachelor' Host Jesse Palmer Once Gave a Rose to the Wrong Woman

  • “The Bachelor” former lead Jesse Palmer has been named the new host of the show. 
  • However, the former NFL player turned TV personality was once a host of the show and gave a rose for the wrong woman. 
  • Video of the 2004 incident has circulated online since Palmer was named the new host of “The Bachelor.”
  • Palmer gave a rose to a woman named Katie, but then then-host Chris Harrison that he meant to give the rose to someone else, whose name he forgot. 
  • Katie was allowed to remain on the show for another episode. Palmer also gave another rose to Karen, a contestant who he wanted to remain on.
  • Palmer ended up with Jessica Bowlin, contestant at the end. But he didn’t propose, and the couple parted months later.

Watch video of what happened here:

 

Latest News

Previous articleNicotine Stained Wall, Exposed Wires and Damp Smelling Room offered despite a 273£ Tariff
Next articleU.S. Capitol Riot Documentary ‘Four Hours At The Capitol’ Set At HBO

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact