U.S. Capitol Riot Documentary ‘Four Hours At The Capitol’ Set At HBO

HBO has set a fall premiere for Four Hours At The Capitol, a documentary film chronicling the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The film will air Wednesday, October 20, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. It can also be streamed on HBO Max.

Executive produced by Emmy winner Dan Reed (Leaving Neverland) and directed by Jamie Roberts, Four Days At The Capitol is described as a harrowing and immersive chronicle of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, when thousands of American citizens from across the country gathered in Washington D.C. to protest the results of the 2020 presidential election, many with the intent of disrupting the certification of Joe Biden’s presidency.

This film shows how violence escalated quickly, leaving Capitol security officers outnumbered and overwhelmed. The film also highlights the high stakes standoff between police rioters. In addition, the film includes first-hand accounts from people on the ground as well as exclusive interviews. The footage includes phone videos and surveillance footage and body-cam footage from an event that left more than 140 police officers wounded and five dead. Interviewees include Rep. Jim McGovern, Rep. Eric Swalwell, Rep. Ruben Gallego, Rep. Buddy Carter and Rep. Rosa DeLauro; senators Chuck Schumer and Dick Durbin; D.C. Metropolitan police officers Mike Fanone, Jimmy Albright and Daniel Hodges; Commanders Ramey Kyle and Robert Glover; and Capitol police officers Winston Pingeon, Byron Evans and Keith Robishaw; protestors/rioters including Couy Griffin, Dominic Box, Nick Alvear, Eddie Block and Bobbie Pickles; journalists/videographers and Capitol staffers.

HBO Documentary Films presents Four Hours at the Capitol in association with the BBC, produced and directed by Jamie Roberts; edited by Will Grayburn; executive produced by Dan Reed, For HBO: executive producers, Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller; coordinating producer, Anna Klein.