Neon Acquires Rebeca Huntts Beba’

Neon has been granted worldwide rights. “Beba,”Rebeca Huntert was the New York Afro-Latina Artist who made this film. The Toronto Film Festival was the world premiere of this documentary-memoir. It was well received by audiences. “originality, inventiveness and the urgency of Huntt’s voice,”Neon made the statement in a statement.

Neon will release the film in 2022. The film combines music, 16mm films, poetry, and interviews. Huntt is the daughter of a Dominican father, and a Venezuelan mother. “Beba,”While reflecting on her childhood and adolescence, she also examines the historical, social and generational trauma she has inherited. The film follows her search for a creative path in the midst of political and racial turmoil.

“Poetic, powerful and profound, ‘Beba’ is a courageous, deeply human self-portrait of an Afro-Latina artist hungry for knowledge and yearning for connection,”Neon.

Huntt directed and wrote “Beba,”Produced with Sofia Geld. Petra Costa and Alyse Ardell Spiegel are executive producers. Joy Bryant and Inuka Bacte-Capiga are Joy Bryant.

The deal was negotiated by Neon’s Mason Speta with the UTA Independent Film Group, who represented the sale of the film and also represent Huntt.

The distributor opened Julia Ducournau’s Palme d’Or winning “Titane” Friday, and has upcoming titles including Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s “Flee,” Pablo Larrain’s “Spencer” starring Kristen Stewart and Celine Sciamma’s “Petite Maman.”

Neon has also ventured into production over the past year with 10 feature-length and documentary projects. “Spencer,” “The Painter and the Thief” remake, Brandon Cronenberg’s “Infinity Pool”Alexander Skarsgard “Cuckoo”Tilman Singer directed the film, which stars Hunter Schafer, John Malkovich and Gemma Chan.