Avatar 2’s Zoe Saldaña Talks Getting Over-The-Top Emotional After Seeing Footage From The James Cameron Sequel

To say we’ve been waiting a long time for Avatar 2 would be an understatement, because as of last December, it’s been 12 years since the original AvatarPremiered in theaters. Provided the James Cameron-helmed sequel isn’t delayed any further, we’ll finally return to Pandora this December, and among the familiar faces back for this next round is Zoe Saldaña reprising Neytiri. It remains to be determined when the public will see footage from. Avatar 2 for the first time, but Saldaña has already gotten a taste, and it produced some over-the-top emotions.

In an interview about her Netflix movie The Adam ProjectReelblend cohost Kevin McCarthy, Zoe Saldaña was asked to shed some light on doing performance capture underwater for Avatar 2. According to the actress, James Cameron was finally able. “crack”After years of working on water, it was a challenge to make it look real in a virtual environment. This is how I described it. “powerful” “compelling,” Saldaña continued:

It is hard to talk about, but I get choked up just thinking about it. I was speechless. I was moved beyond words.

Although Zoe Saldaña has maintained a consistent film presence in recent years through playing Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and other movies like Star Trek Beyond, Missing Link Vivo, like costars Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang (to name just a few), she’s also been keeping busy working on Avatar 2. The performance capture portion of filming started in fall 2017, and the live-action filming kicked off in spring 2019, with all aspects of the sequel’s principal photography being done simultaneously with Avatar 3’s. So even a lot about Avatar 2 is still being kept secret from the public, Saldaña remains involved with its creative process, and she’s clearly impressed by what she’s seen so far.

Zoe Saldaña also mentioned to Kevin McCarthy how putting the AvatarCinema together is more than just entertainment for the masses. It’s a way to connect with his past films and to share in the emotional journey of these stories. In her words:

Jim knows something that nobody else does. [Cameron]Jim is also a great crier. So he really has a heart of gold and he’s a really firm man and he’s very focused, but he does have a very delicate heart, which is why he protects it so much. And I think he’s able to have an outlet through the stories he creates, and this story is going to be compelling. Avatar 2 is definitely a leap from Avatar 1, so you really have to brace yourself for it, but it’s going to be an adventure that you will not forget.

We know everything we can so far Avatar 2’s plot is that it will pick up approximately a decade after the events of the first movie, requiring Jake, Neytiri and their family (i.e. their three Na’vi children and the adopted human son nicknamed Spider) being forced to leave their home and explore other regions of Pandora when an old threat reemerges. CCH Pounder is back, along with Giovanni Ribisi and Joel David Moore, Dileep Rapao, Matt Gerald, and Dileep Raco. The lineup of newcomers includes Kate Winslet (Edie Falco), Michelle Yeoh, Jermaine Clement, and Vin Diesel. This is the first of four. AvatarWe can look forward to sequels between now and 2028.

Avatar 2The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 16th, the same day as. Shazam! Fury of GodsThe sequel is on the horizon. We are still waiting for more details on the sequel, but you can check out CinemaBlend to see other types of information about upcoming movies.