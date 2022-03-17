Kim Kardashian was named after Pete Davidson in an Extreme Way

Nothing says real love than having your lover’s name branded on your body — and that’s exactly what Pete Davidson did for Kim Kardashian. Kim revealed the romantic gesture in a appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”Ellen DeGeneres was informed by Davidson on March 16 that her first name was literally Davidson BrandedYou can find him.

“He wanted to do something that was really different. The first tattoo he got, I was like ‘Oh so cute! Thank you.’ The second, whatever. ‘That’s so cute.’ But that’s what tattoo people do, right? They get tattoos of what’s going on in their life,”Kim told DeGeneres all about Davidson’s body art but also said that he wanted to make her’s name permanent so that he could remember it. “can’t get rid of” it. She said, “He’s in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and neck tats so he’s like, ‘I don’t want to be able to get rid of it or cover it up. I just wanted it there as a scar on me.'”Kim was then referred to as Davidson “so cute” for doing it.

Per InsiderDavidson used to have over 70 tattoos. Seth Meyers told him that he wanted most of the tattoos removed so he could take on more roles in acting and spend less time at the makeup counter. People. Still, Davidson’s new branding shows that Kim certainly has a permanent spot in his heart — and body.