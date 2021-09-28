Australian theme park flooded with negative comments after installing ‘body shaming’ weighing scales

An amusement park in Perth, Australia has been accused of body-shaming its visitors after imposing weight restrictions on some rides as part of new safety measures.

According to7News, Adventure World at Bibra Lake installed weight limits and scales outside some rides at the weekend to better adhere to some manufacturers’ safety requirements.

The machines require those who want to go on the rides to weigh themselves before entering the queue. The machine will indicate to park visitors if they can go on the ride by approving them with a green light or turning them away with a red light.

The machines also include signs that read “Please check to avoid disappointment.”

Images of the weighing scales and the attached signs have caused a widespread uproar on Australian Facebook with the Adventure World page being flooded with negative reviews and comments accusing the park of body shaming its patrons.

Many have called for people to boycott the park and expressed their disappointment and the detrimental impact it could have on some people.

One mother, whose daughter was turned away, told 7News: “The park doesn’t cater to us anymore, we went last year and I was able to go on those rides with my kids no issue, and this year, we have red lights flashing in our faces saying no you can’t do this.”

The park has since registered and attempted to clear up any confusion by stating that: “As long a rider’s safety restraint harness achieves the fully closed position and they meet the other safety requirements, then riders above 75kg can ride.”

The spokesperson added that, although the scales have been installed, there has been no immediate change to any of the safety measures on the rides in the park.

In a statement given to The West Australian, Adventure World Chief Executive Officer Andrew Sharry said: “We take our direction from our various ride manufacturer’s safety specifications.

“There have been no changes to, nor introduction this season of a new rider weight safety requirements for any of our rides, slides or attractions.”

He added that the machines are there for the comfort of visitors and that they are “not alone in implementing such a system.”

The park has since made amendments to its website. For instance, The Abyss rollercoaster used to have an average weight limit of 75kg per rider but has since been changed to 600kg across eight riders.

indy100 has contacted Adventure World for any further comments.