K-pop Idol Jessica Jung’s BF Tyler Kwon Slammed After Company Faces Debt Lawsuit

Former Girls’ Generation member Jessica Jung’s company Blanc & Eclare is reportedly facing a debt lawsuit. Fans have slammed Tyler Kwon, the K-pop star’s boyfriend, the fashion brand’s CEO.

According to local Hong Kong reports that Osen mentioned, Blanc & Eclare, a luxury fashion brand that produces eyewear, denim, clothing, skincare, and accessories, is now facing a lawsuit of USD 6.79 million (approximately KRW 8.00 billion).

Jessica Jung established Blanc & Eclare in 2014, originally naming it Blanc, meaning ‘clean and crisp.’ Later, she added Eclare, referring to ‘Clara’ Latin word that meant clarity and brightness. After just two years in business, the brand’s success prompted Jung to open its first flagship store in New York in 2016.

According to Korean media reports, Blanc & Eclare faces a $ 6.79 million lawsuit after allegedly failing to pay their debt. Blanc group owes USD 3million to Spectra SPC for the October 2016 loan they took. In May 2017, they borrowed $1 million more.

The debt was transferred to Hong Kong company Joyking Enterprise who filed the lawsuit against Blanc & Eclare for paying back the total amount with interest.

Jessica Jung’s boyfriend Tyler Kwon slammed for debt lawsuit controversy

Jessica Jung’s long-term boyfriend, Tyler Kwon, came under controversy after the debt lawsuit news broke. As CEO of Blanc and Eclare, the 41-year-old chairman of Coridel Group is responsible for managing the company.

Social media users criticized Jessica Jung’s bf, Tyler Kwon, for the debt lawsuit. A fan said, “Tyler Kwon is supposed to be Jessica’s knight in shining armor, but it seems like he flaunted his shining forehead more. Like, damn, the man justified his role as trash. Can he leave Jessica now?”

Another added, “Tyler Kwon always hides behind Jessica too anytime it’s something HE has done, it’s always Jessica’s face on the cover of the article and not his, and it’s always her getting the backlash for it…like I’m tired!”

A third fan outraged, “To Tyler Kwon from @Coridel_Ent You are a man who doesn’t know how to be responsible and how to be grateful. You’re just always being a jerk. So leave Jessica alone!”

So far, Tyler Kwon or Blanc & Eclare has not made any official statement to the lawsuit claims.

