Sonia Manzano presents new series ‘Alma’s Way’

Sesame Street icon Sonia Manzano will premiere the modern-day series Alma’s Way on October 4, 2021. The upcoming animated series from Fred Rogers Productions is inspired by Manzano’s childhood and centers on 6-year-old Alma Rivera, a proud, confident Puerto Rican girl who lives in the Bronx with her family among a diverse group of close-knit friends and community members.

According to the press release, the show is infused with Manzano’s humor and is grounded in a social and emotional curriculum. Children aged 4-6 will be able to use the series to help them find answers, express their feelings, and appreciate the different perspectives of others.

“I am so excited to be working with PBS KIDS and Fred Rogers Productions to introduce Alma, a strong and positive Puerto Rican girl who will empower young viewers,” said Manzano. “Alma’s way is to think things through, and we hope the new series will show kids that their thought processes are valid and give them the confidence to think critically.”

©Agencies Sonia Manzano is the creator and an executive producer of Alma’s Way. Born in the South Bronx, Manzano is a first-generation American of Puerto Rican descent who has impacted the lives of millions since the early 1970s as the actress who defined the role of “Maria” on the acclaimed television series, Sesame Street.

The engaging series features Alma alongside her parents Mami and Papi, her younger brother Junior, and her abuelo, as well as their adorable little dog Chacho. In every episode, Alma speaks directly to young viewers with asides and her “Think Through” moments, where she stops, thinks, and processes.

Viewers will enjoy Alma’s contagious optimism and determination, and most importantly, how she shows kids to figure things out when they face a problem. Alma’s journey will take the young audience along as she learns to be assertive, make tough decisions and help her friends.

“The stories on Alma’s Way are designed to help kids learn to think for themselves and take into consideration the perspectives of those around them,” said Ellen Doherty, Chief Creative Officer, Fred Rogers Productions. “As Alma thinks things through, she models self-advocacy, empathy, and social awareness. She’s a smart kid with a big heart — we hope young viewers will think she’s way, way, way fun to watch!”

In each episode, the Latinx cultures will be represented by language, music, customs, and food. Every viewer will be able to see how different families are from theirs. Music is the “backbeat” of the series and includes traditional Puerto Rican styles like Plena, Bomba, salsa, and other Latino genres such as Cuban son and Colombian cumbia.