In the UK, The Queen was more Googled than Johnny Depp or Kim Kardashian.

The research, by celebrity news site CelebTattler, ­analysed data for more than 150 of the most influential celebrities since the start of the year to determine who was the most talked about.

Johnny Depp from Pirates of the Caribbean was the second most Googled star with an average of 437.490 searches per month.

His ex-wife Amber Heard ranks third on 388,680 — boosted by the pair’s defamation trial from April to June of this year.

Kim Kardashian was fourth, Oscars punch actor Will Smith — who infamously thumped host Chris Rock on stage — is fifth, ahead of Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

Meghan Markle came in seventh place, Elon Musk, the new Twitter boss, was eighth and Cristiano Ronaldo, ninth. Harry Styles, a pop singer, completed the top ten, with an average of 208,680 searches per month.

A spokesman for Celeb-Tattler said: “This year has certainly not been lacking when it comes to celebrity news stories, whether it be Elon Musk taking over Twitter or the Don’t Worry Darling behind the scenes drama.

“It will be interesting to see if these search figures rise or fall in 2023.”

