In the UK, The Queen was more Googled than Johnny Depp or Kim Kardashian.

A study revealed that the Queen is Britain’s most searched person this year.

He died at the age of 96 in September. His monthly average Google search volume was 516,290.

Late Queen Elizabeth died this September at the age of 96 and was the UK's most popular search in 2022

Late Queen Elizabeth died this September at the age of 96 and was the UK's most popular search in 2022
Johnny Depp was edged out as the UK's top search after his court case with ex wife Amber Heard

Johnny Depp was edged out as the UK's top search after his court case with ex wife Amber Heard
Elon Musk made headlines during his controversial takeover of social media platform Twitter

Elon Musk made headlines during his controversial takeover of social media platform Twitter

The research, by celebrity news site CelebTattler, ­analysed data for more than 150 of the most influential celebrities since the start of the year to determine who was the most talked about.

Johnny Depp from Pirates of the Caribbean was the second most Googled star with an average of 437.490 searches per month.

His ex-wife Amber Heard ranks third on 388,680 — boosted by the pair’s defamation trial from April to June of this year.

Kim Kardashian was fourth, Oscars punch actor Will Smith — who infamously thumped host Chris Rock on stage — is fifth, ahead of Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

Meghan Markle came in seventh place, Elon Musk, the new Twitter boss, was eighth and Cristiano Ronaldo, ninth. Harry Styles, a pop singer, completed the top ten, with an average of 208,680 searches per month.

A spokesman for Celeb-Tattler said: “This year has certainly not been lacking when it comes to celebrity news stories, whether it be Elon Musk taking over Twitter or the Don’t Worry Darling behind the scenes drama.

“It will be interesting to see if these search figures rise or fall in 2023.”

Amber Heard also features on the most Googled list

Amber Heard appears on the top Googled lists.Credit to AFP
Kim Kardashian ranked fourth in the leaderboards

Kim Kardashian is ranked fourth on the leaderboardsCredit to AFP
Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle ranked eighth in the UK's most popular search

Meghan Markle, Duchess and Sussex, was ranked eighth among the UK’s most searched for keywordsCredit to AFP
Millie Bobby Brown is best known for her role in Netflix series Stranger Things

Millie Bobby Brown’s role on Netflix’s Stranger Things is her most well-known.Credit: Getty
Following his Oscars meltdown with Chris Rock, Will Smith became the UK's fifth most searched in 2022

Will Smith was the fifth-most searched person in the UK after his Oscars meltdown and encounter with Chris Rock.Credit to AFP

