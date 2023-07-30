Rita Ora’s and her Hollywood husband’s romantic India trip as they tour the Taj Mahal

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, her Hollywood-star husband, have enjoyed a luxurious vacation in India.

Hot Right Now singer, 32, posted a video of her trip to a variety of tourist destinations, including the Taj Mahal.

8 Rita Ora was stunning on her trip to India Credit: ritaora/Instagram

8 Taika waititi is the filmmaker who married pop star Jennifer Hudson. He makes sure to capture all of her best moments. Credit: ritaora/Instagram

8 A singer poses in front of Taj Mahal Credit: ritaora/Instagram

Rita – who released her latest album You & I earlier this month – said she was celebrating its success with a romantic break with her filmmaker hubby.

This video shows the two on their way towards the Taj Mahal in a tuk tuk.

Rita wore a stylish white vest with a cream-colored skirt, matching jacket and unbuttoned black pants. Taika, on the other hand, was dressed in an unbuttoned, green shirt.

Then she added a set of multi-coloured sunglasses to her outfit.

The singer was then seen heading to the shop and trying on traditional Indian clothes.

She showed the beautiful scenery and announced: “Reporting from the Taj Mahl baby.”

Rita posted another clip showing her with Taika sitting in the car. She said, “I don’t think he wanted to be in it but if you marry me, then you will have to.”

She said: “I am very inspired and grateful.”

The Voice star captioned the post: “Celebrating my fans charting my new album You & I in the UK top ten in one of the most incredible countries I’ve ever been to in.

You all allow me to fulfill my dreams every single day.

“IT’S THE TAJ MAHAL LIKE FOR REAL!!?!”

Rita’s fans were left in tears when they saw the Islanders pretending that they knew the lyrics of her songs.

The pop star entered the villa for a surprise performance and belted out a few of her hits last week.

It was obvious to those who watched at home that many of the celebrities were clueless about the language.

Taking to Twitter to discuss it, one person wrote: “It’s the islanders not knowing Rita oras lyrics for me.”

A second tweeted: “I still can’t the islanders acting like they knew the lyrics while Rita was performing plss.”

While a third added: “It‘s killing me how nobody knew the lyrics while this is the reaction Rita Ora was hoping for.”

Rita was a part of the cast, who were all very happy at the beach club. Then a brutal dump took place.

The rest of her group quickly followed suit.

8 Credit: ritaora/Instagram

8 Rita shared pictures of her travels with her Hollywood husband Credit: ritaora/Instagram

8 Both were traveling in a Tuk-Tuk Credit: ritaora/Instagram

8 Rita was happier than ever during her vacation Credit: ritaora/Instagram