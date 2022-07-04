At Least 3 Dead, 3 Injured in Denmark Mall Shooting 

Officials in Denmark say three people were killed and many others were wounded after a shooting at a mall in Copenhagen Sunday.

It happened at Field’s, one of Scandinavia’s biggest malls.

Copenhagen police told The New York Times the dead included a man in his 40s and two young people.

The Associated Press reported that a 22-year-old Danish suspect was taken into custody. So far, authorities think he acted alone.

These types of incidents are fairly rare in Denmark. Sunday’s gruesome incident sent people scrambling to take cover in shops, and others into a stampede.

Some people were at the mall, in preparation for Harry Styles’ “Love on Tour” scheduled for Sunday night at a venue nearby.

Hanz Christian Stoltz was among them, and was at the mall before bringing his daughters to the show. The 53-year-old told the Associated Press “It is pure terror. This is awful. You might wonder how a person can do this to another human being, but it’s beyond … beyond anything that’s possible.”

The English Pop star canceled Sunday night’s show, tweeting, “I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love.”

“I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting,” he continued.

“I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other. H”

Authorities say it’s too early to determine a motive, as the investigation into what caused the suspect to cause so much horror begins.

