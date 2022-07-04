Is Johnny Depp still in Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean?

Disneyland is now open for refurbishment after it was closed on March 14th, two years after the pandemic which had shaken the world’s norms for the past two years, finallyReopened the Pirates of the Caribbean original ride. The iconic ride first appeared in 1967. However, the excitement grew when it was made available for purchase in 2008. Pirates of the Caribbean – Curse of the Black Pearland Johnny Depp’s performance as Captain Jack Sparrow.

The current atmosphere surrounding Depp and the Amber Heard allegations raised questions about the actor’s relationship to the franchise. In order to bring the worlds together, characters have appeared in the rides since 2006. One of the most important additions is Depp’s portrayal of Sparrow. Even the actor took partHe was back in 2017.

You can find the posted wait times for Pirates of the Caribbean’s return here #DisneylandTodayhttps://t.co/bnlSGDlbI0 pic.twitter.com/hP9SUQQvcH — Thrill Data (@ThrillData) July 1, 2022

Depp’s legal problems and public battles against his ex led many to believe that part of the refurbishment was to take Jack Sparrow out of the ride, much like he was removed from the film series. Depp was last seen in 2017 with rumors circulating that he will be reintroduced in the future.

But it didn’t happen! Sparrow is still there and the show looks exactly as it did before. However, it was not a smooth transition. Deadline claims that the ride reopened an extra hour late than originally scheduled, with a wait of 45 minutes and several breakdowns. This is not ideal for Disneyland officials, since the March closure was to address some of these lagging problems.

The ride was forced to close temporarily after its first opening problems. One fan tweeted that the ride had crashed four times in total on July 1, prompting fans to wonder what kind of refurbishment was going on.

Depp remains part of the cast. PiratesFranchise in one fashion. Will the rumors about Depp’s return in the film series also be true after his legal victory over Heard turn out to have been true? The actor’s ex tried to overturn the verdict due to an alleged false juror. It is still to be seen. Stranger things have happened.