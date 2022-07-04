Sketchy Insider: Michelle Obama is apparently living a separate life from Barack after recent fights

It is Michelle ObamaAre you a woman who is determined to do it on your own? Michelle, according to one tabloid, is leaving Barack‘s shadow and pursuing a totally different career path. Let’Let’s get to know the former first lady.

Michelle Obama ‘Launches A Separate Life’?

This week, Globe According to reports, Michelle Obama is heading Hollywood. According to the article, Michelle Obama is leaving her husband in order to meet celebrities. “She’s accepting invites without Barack, hobnobbing with celebrities, and hosting private luncheons and dinners in LA,”An insider’s view. “She prefers the California climate and has shoved Barack aside feeling he’s basically useless when it comes to her agenda.”

Apparently, Michelle is considering focusing all of her efforts on her and Barack’s production company, Higher Ground. Sources say Michelle has been acting strangely lately and Barack is beginning to be concerned. Michelle was apparently caught hugging Lewis Hamilton, Formula One driver, during a Miami trip.

“Lewis is two decades younger than her, but Michelle acts like she’s a schoolgirl with a crush around him,”A tipster is a squeal. But despite her husband’s worries, Michelle is said to be embracing her new life without the former president. “With him out of the picture, she feels there’s nothing she can’t do!”The snitch is done.

Are Michelle And Barack Obama Drifting Apart?

This report is unusual. Due to the tabloid’s offensive portrait of Michelle Obama, it feels like we’re talking about an entirely different person. Nevertheless, let’s take a look at what the former first lady has been up to.

First, we’ll concede one point: Higher Ground is Production ramped up on two new films. Even though the magazine didn’t even Bother mentioning it, we’ll throw them a bone and say, yes, both Michelle and Barack are more involved than ever in their joint production company.

But we also have to mention that Michelle’s activist work hasn’t slowed down either. Michelle recently traveled to California to attend the Democracy Summit, which promotes young voter turnout.

She also joined her husband to represent the Obama Foundation’s work to aid students in Chicago’s south side.

And most recently, Mrs. Obama penned an essay in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

So, looking at all of Michelle’s philanthropic efforts, we just aren’t seeing the fame-obsessed California dreamer that the magazine describes.

But most telling is the tabloid’s obsession with Michelle’s brief interaction with Lewis Hamilton. The tabloid has been obsessed with Michelle’s brief interaction with Lewis Hamilton over the past three weeks. Globe Michelle has claimed repeatedly that she was infatuated by Hamilton. As we have explained in each report on the Obamas, Michelle simply hugged Hamilton during her brief visit. That’s the extent of her alleged “crush,” and there haven’t been any more interactions between the pair to speak of since.

The Tabloid About Michelle Obama and Barack Obama

We knew exactly what we were getting ourselves into with this. Globe. Since years, the newspaper has been relentlessly after the Obama family. The outlet reported that Barack was angry with Michelle last year. “going Hollywood”and spend too much money. Then the magazine claimed Michelle was purposefully driving her daughters’ boyfriends away. The tabloid also claimed Michelle was a prostitute earlier in the year. “at the end of her rope”in her marriage to Barack. Obviously, we’re hesitant to trust anything the Globe about the former First Family.

