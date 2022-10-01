Asia Argento Seems Reacting to the New Anthony Bourdain Text Messages She Received Just Before His Death

Anthony Bourdain’s new book, which details his life as well as some of his final moments, has made him again prominent in the media. Part of this is: Anthony Bourdain: A Life in ParadiseThe revelations of intimate text messages and details about the days leading up the event made her the subject of headlines. Parts UnknownAt the age of 61, host died. The texts were apparently sent from Asia Argento who appears to have commented in an Instagram Stories story.
Paradise is Down and OutAccording to reports, he described an exchange Bourdain had made with Argento just before his death. They had been together for a while but ended their relationship after papparazzi photos showed the actress in Italy spending time with another man. According to reports, he was open about his feelings in the texts.
The actor then asked the actress if he could do anything, which she apparently replied with a text message.
In a new Instagram Stories post (via People) that reportedly dropped after the Paradise is Down and OutNews broke that Asia Argento was wearing a T-shirt with Ronnie Coleman printed on it. “stop busting my balls.”After reports about the book’s content, including the recently released text message exchanges, the post was published on Thursday.
She’d allegedly sent the same message, as detailed above the night that Anthony Bourdain died by suicide. He was filming in France for his CNN series. Parts UnknownHe had recently spent the day filming with Eric Ripert (a longtime friend)
Charles Leerhsen is writing the upcoming book. He has come under fire for publishing text exchanges. Paradise is Down and Out’s publisher has already Statement released on the Anthony Bourdain textsI said that the material was not “defamatory” as had been alleged by Bourdain’s brother, Christopher, and that it was part of the story when it came to the television host’s life and impact.
Asia Argento had previously spoken out about her feelings on bad press after Bourdain’s death. She said that she has heard from people that his death is her fault. In 2018 she spoke out about what she’s heard, also saying “in a way”She seems to understand where people come from.
It’s difficult to believe that Anthony Bourdain has been gone more than four yearHis spirit is his inspiration. Reruns of the show have been a constant reminder of their existence Parts Unknown No ReservationsYou can do this through projects such as RoadrunnerThe book, which included his early career, and all the significant moments and milestones that made up his patchwork life. It was a life full of travel, spontaneity and food, and an endless supply of learning. The new book Anthony Bourdain: A Life in ParadiseReleases on October 11.