Asia Argento Seems Reacting to the New Anthony Bourdain Text Messages She Received Just Before His Death

Anthony Bourdain’s new book, which details his life as well as some of his final moments, has made him again prominent in the media. Part of this is: Anthony Bourdain: A Life in ParadiseThe revelations of intimate text messages and details about the days leading up the event made her the subject of headlines. Parts UnknownAt the age of 61, host died. The texts were apparently sent from Asia Argento who appears to have commented in an Instagram Stories story.

Paradise is Down and OutAccording to reports, he described an exchange Bourdain had made with Argento just before his death. They had been together for a while but ended their relationship after papparazzi photos showed the actress in Italy spending time with another man. According to reports, he was open about his feelings in the texts.

I’m okay, I’m not jealous. I don’t envy you being with another man. You don’t belong to me. You are free. As I promised. As I promised. As I meant it. You were reckless. You were careless with my heart. My life.

The actor then asked the actress if he could do anything, which she apparently replied with a text message.

Stop trying to bust my balls.

In a new Instagram Stories post (via People ) that reportedly dropped after the Paradise is Down and OutNews broke that Asia Argento was wearing a T-shirt with Ronnie Coleman printed on it. “stop busting my balls.”After reports about the book’s content, including the recently released text message exchanges, the post was published on Thursday.

She’d allegedly sent the same message, as detailed above the night that Anthony Bourdain died by suicide. He was filming in France for his CNN series. Parts UnknownHe had recently spent the day filming with Eric Ripert (a longtime friend)

Charles Leerhsen is writing the upcoming book. He has come under fire for publishing text exchanges. Paradise is Down and Out’s publisher has already Statement released on the Anthony Bourdain texts I said that the material was not “defamatory” as had been alleged by Bourdain’s brother, Christopher, and that it was part of the story when it came to the television host’s life and impact.

We are respectfully aware that we do not agree with the assertions that the book contains defamatory information.

Asia Argento had previously spoken out about her feelings on bad press after Bourdain’s death. She said that she has heard from people that his death is her fault. In 2018 she spoke out about what she’s heard, also saying “in a way”She seems to understand where people come from.

People claim that I murdered him. They claim that I killed him. But, I can see that the world must find a reason. I’d like to find one too. It is not there. It would be nice to have some solace knowing there was something. Because he was so dearly loved and entered so many lives, he wanted people to blame me. In a way, they understand. [want to]You can see me as the negative, the destroyer.