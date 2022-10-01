Wales football fans’ charity World Cup song We’ve Got The Red Wall released

A song that was recorded by Wales football fans in advance of the Qatar 2022 World Cup has reached the top charts.

We’ve Got The Red Wall went straight into the iTunes download charts at number 104 on Friday morning.

The fans behind the recording hope it will become a hit in the weeks leading up to the tournament – in which Wales will play for the first time in 64 years.

Andrew Dowling, a singer-songwriter, called all Wales fans. “The Red Wall”To support the song so that it ranks number one before November’s competition begins,

We’ve Got The Red Wall cover art (Andrew Dowling/PA)

Money raised by the single will go to Gol Cymru, the Wales football supporters’ charity which helps underprivileged children in the countries the team plays in.

Mr Dowling stated: “I’m really delighted with how sales have gone so far. We’re reaching 104 in the download chart already and hopefully we can get that to rise.

“I really appreciate every person who has bought it, put it out on social media and got involved.

“Because getting involved is what it’s all about.”

He also added: “This song is by the fans, for the fans, and is raising money for a charity who help vulnerable children right across Wales, and countries in Europe and the rest of the world when Wales play there.

“All the proceeds of this song are going to them.”

The 37-year-old, from Ton Pentre in the Rhondda Valley, South Wales, said he wrote the lyrics just after Wales’s play-off win over Ukraine in June when the team qualified for the World Cup.

After once setting his sights on being a rock star, and winning the title of karaoke champion for Wales in 2005, Dowling is now the main singer on the track.

Proceeds from the song go to a charity for Wales football fans that aids vulnerable children (Andrew Dowling/PA). PA Media – Andrew Dowling

No stranger to promoting a song, Mr Dowling was one of the driving forces behind getting Dafydd Iwan’s Yma o Hyd to number one on the iTunes charts after Wales’s qualifying match.

A group of Cardiff Bay fans chanting the chorus and adding authentic shouts to the track were the final touches to the track. “Wales!”

Ioan Walters, an 11-year old superfan from Crosskeys in Newport was one of those featured on the recording. His mother drove him to the studio so that he could be part of the recording.

Wales’s Harry Wilson (centre) and team-mates celebrate after the final whistle following the World Cup Qualifier semi-final at Cardiff City Stadium (Nick Potts/PA) PA Archive/PA Images Nick Potts

The song is bilingual with verses in English as well as Welsh. The chorus is in English, but the lyrics are in English. “Support the boys, and make some noise in Qatar”.

Mr Dowling, who is learning Welsh, said it was important to him that the song included the country’s native language.

He stated: “Anybody who is passionate about the Welsh language in general and the rise of the Welsh language should get out and buy it.

“It would be great to see a song containing the Welsh language and Welsh culture get into the iTunes charts.”

Lawrence Mora (talkSPORT pundit, creative director at Eat Sleep Media, where the song was recorded), has added commentary to the track.

According to him, the PA news agency was: “I’m going to be out in Qatar heading for the USA and Iran game and I’m definitely going to put this on my travel playlist.

“What Gol Cymru do is incredibly inspiring and they’ve done a lot of good all over the world so I would urge people to go out and buy it.

“If not for my vocals and Andrew’s beautiful singing, then do it for the kids.”

The charity’s founder, Tim Hartley, said: “I really love this song and we are grateful that the proceeds of it will go to helping us help the children.

“Let’s sing it with pride and make it the fans’ own anthem for Qatar.”

– We’ve Got The Red Wall is available on Spotify, iTunes and other platforms from Friday September 30 for 79p.