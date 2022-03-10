2022 Oscars Best Picture Projections

The official predictions for the future are available at Variety's Awards Circuit. OscarsAnd EmmysClayton Davis, editor of the film awards, presents ceremonies. The Emmy and Oscar predictions are updated each year with the latest list of nominees in every category. Variety's Awards Circuit Predictions schedule is divided into four phases that run throughout the year: Draft, Preseason, Regular Season, and Post Season. Each phase's duration and date of award will be determined by the eligibility calendar. This is subject to change.

BEST PICTURE

UPDATED: March 10, 20,22

AWARDS PREDICTIONS COMMENTARYThe Directors Guild of America, Critics Choice (CCA), and BAFTA Awards will be held this weekend. This could offer a significant upswing for any of these top-tier candidates.

Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog”She is expected to do the best of all films and will be eligible to take home the top prize at all three ceremonies. Jane Campion should also take home the director’s award at all three ceremonies and has remained the one assured place for western to find recognition. The pathway to the best picture statuette will rely heavily on Campion walking away with directing, so it can’t afford to create any doubt.

Focus Features’ “Belfast”The picture has not performed well at the televised ceremonies. However, all hopes of it winning best movie hinged on the performance on the preferential vote. At the same time, the Producers Guild of America (PGA) awards don’t occur until March 19, two days after final Oscar voting opens. So its window is closing, but walking away with BAFTA prizes for picture and original screenplay will surely help its cause if it’s able to do it.

The SAG Awards have indicated a seismic shift in the season, with Siân Heder’s “CODA”Cast ensemble won the top prize. The three major awards will be presented this weekend. “CODA” can only assert itself at CCA because it’s not nominated for best film at BAFTA. If it can defeat Campion, it can still make noise by winning Troy Kotsur or adapted screenplay. “CODA” doesn’t seem like the type of movie that would have mass appeal to international voters. That’s to say, it is not a movie that would appeal to international audiences. “CODA”It is possible to win Oscar night. This would be an understatement. Since the guild started awarding awards, this would be only the second time that a film has won without a DGA nominated. The first was “Driving Miss Daisy” (1989). In addition, it would be the first film since “Million Dollar Baby”(2004) to win the best film award without a BAFTA nomin, which was only possible because Clint Eastwood’s film opened later in Britain.

Warner Bros’ “King Richard” does have a bubbling surge with Pamela Martin winning the ACE Eddie prize and Aunjanue Ellis’ star rising in the last few days while there are believers in 20th Century Studios’ “West Side Story,”This film was recently added to Disney Plus. Is it possible that one of these films has a rush towards the goal?

The following lists the latest rankings of all 10 nominated features.

Precursor Awards Leader: “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

"Belfast" (Focus Features) THE SCENE PROVES IT

"Go. Go now. Don’t look back. I love you, son" - Granny (Judi Dench) PRODUCERSBecca Kovacik (Becca Berwick), Kenneth Branagh, Tamar Thomas

DIRECTOR: Kenneth Branagh

SYNOPSIS: A boy of his generation and his Belfast-working-class family are swept up in the turbulent 1960s.

STARRING: Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Jude Hill, Ciarán Hinds, Colin Morgan

"CODA" Apple Original Films THE SCENE PROVES IT

"'You're All I Need to Get By'"Ruby (Emilia Jones). PRODUCERSPhilippe Rousselet (Fabe Gianfermi) and Patrick Wachsberger

DIRECTOR: Siân Heder

SYNOPSISRuby is a CODA (Child Of Deaf Adults), and the only hearing person in her family. Ruby feels torn between her desire to pursue her music passion and the fear of abandoning her parents when the family's fishing venture is threatened.

STARRING: Eugenio Derbez, Daniel Durant, Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo

"The Power of the Dog" (Netflix) THE SCENES THAT PROVE IT:

"I just want to say... how nice it is not to be alone." - George Burbank (Jesse Plemons)

PRODUCERSJane Campion. Tanya Seghatchian. Emile Sherman. Iain Canning. Roger Frappie

DIRECTOR: Jane Campion

SYNOPSISPhil Burbank is a charismatic rancher who inspires fear in others. Phil becomes irritated when his brother brings back a wife and a son.

STARRING: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee "King Richard" (Warner Bros) THE SCENES THAT PROVE IT:

"The most strongest, the most powerful, the most dangerous creature on this whole earth is a woman who knows how to think. Ain't nothing she can't do."- Richard Williams (Will Smith).

PRODUCERSTim White, Trevor White and Will Smith

DIRECTOR: Reinaldo Marcus Green

SYNOPSIS: This is a look at how Serena Williams and Venus became tennis stars after receiving coaching from Richard Williams.

STARRINGJon Bernthal, Aunjanue Eli, Tony Goldwyn and Saniyya Sydney. Demi Singleton, Will Smith

"Dune" (Warner Bros) THE SCENE PROVES IT

"A great man doesn't seek to lead; he is called to it. But if your answer is no, you'd still be the only thing I ever needed you to be: my son." - Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac)

PRODUCERSMary Parent, Denis Villeneuve, and Cale Boyter

DIRECTOR: Denis Villeneuve

SYNOPSIS: Film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel about a son of a noble family who is entrusted to protect the galaxy's most valuable asset and vital element.

STARRING: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Jason Mamoa, Stellan Skarsgård, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Chang Chen, Dave Bautista, David Dastmalchian, Charlotte Rampling "West Side Story" (20th Century Studios). THE SCENE PROVES IT

"Oye Javi, ponle fuego, vamos." - Anita (Ariana DeBose)

PRODUCERSKristie Mcosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg

DIRECTOR: Steven Spielberg

SYNOPSISWest Side Story, an adaptation of the 1957 musical, explores forbidden passion and rivalry between the Sharks (two teenage street gangs from different ethnicities), and the Jets (the Sharks).

STARRING: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Rita Moreno, Brian d'Arcy James, Corey Stoll, Mike Faist, Josh Andres Rivera, Iris Menas "Licorice Pizza" (MGM/United Artists Releasing). THE SCENE PROVES IT

"Do you know who my girlfriend is?"Jon Peters (Bradley Cooper). PRODUCERSSara Murphy, Adam Somner, and Paul Thomas Anderson

DIRECTOR: Paul Thomas Anderson

SYNOPSISThis is the story of Gary Valentine and Alana Kane growing up and running around in San Fernando Valley 1973.

STARRING: Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper "Drive My Car" (Janus Films/Sideshow) THE SCENES THAT PROVE IT:

"We must keep on living." - Yûsuke Kafuku (Hidetoshi Nishijima) PRODUCERS: Teruhisa Yamamoto

DIRECTOR: Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

SYNOPSISYusuke, a well-known stage actor and director, is offered the opportunity to direct a production in Hiroshima of Uncle Vanya. He begins to confront the haunting secrets his wife left him.

STARRING: Hidetoshi Nishijima, Toko Miura, Reika Kirishima, Park Yu-rim, Jin Dae-yeon, Sonia Yuan "Nightmare Alley" (Searchlight Pictures) THE SCENE PROVES IT

"Mister, I was born for it."Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper).

PRODUCERS: Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale & Bradley Cooper

DIRECTOR: Guillermo del Toro

SYNOPSIS: A shrewd carny who has a gift for manipulating people, meets a female psychiatrist who is even more dangerous.

STARRINGBradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett Toni Collette Willem Dafoe Richard Jenkins Rooney Mara Ron Perlman Mary Steenburgen David Strathairn "Don't Look Up" (Netflix) THE SCENES THAT PROVE IT

"Why do you keep looking as if there’s something wrong? Everything is fine." - Anthony Hopkins (Anthony)

PRODUCERSAdam McKay & Kevin Messick

DIRECTORAdam McKay

SYNOPSIS: To warn the world about a coming comet, two low-level astronomers must embark on a massive media tour.

STARRING: Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Jonah Hill, Jennifer Lawrence, Melanie Lynskey, Kid Cudi, Rob Morgan, Himesh Patel, Ron Perlman, Tyler Perry, Mark Rylance, Meryl Streep



The Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, is Hollywood’s most prestigious artistic award in the film industry. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has selected the nominees and winners every year since 1927. The close to 10,000-member membership includes 17 branches. The branches are actors, associates, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, directors, documentary, executives, film editors, makeup and hairstylists, marketing and public relations, members-at-large, members-at-large (artists’ representatives), music, producers, production design, short films and feature animation, sound, visual effects and writers.